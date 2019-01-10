Sign in
IMSA / Breaking news

Acura Team Penske unveils special color schemes for 2019

Acura Team Penske unveils special color schemes for 2019
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Jan 10, 2019, 5:20 PM

The 2019 Acura Team Penske liveries that will be carried on the ARX-05 DPi entries have been revealed.

Dane Cameron, Juan Pablo Montoya and Simon Pagenaud will be piloting the #6 Acura ARX-05, while Helio Castroneves, Ricky Taylor and Alexander Rossi race the #7 which scored Acura Team Penske’s first win together at Mid-Ohio last year.

“This is a natural look for Acura prototypes, and a salute to our heritage as a performance brand,” said Acura executive creative director Dave Marek. “The Acura brand was founded in 1986, and its debut in motorsports soon followed.

“Today, we’re proud to unveil a livery that accurately reflects our long, successful history in North American racing – and look forward to adding new chapters to the story of Acura Precision Crafted Performance.”

The Comptech Racing Acura-Spice GTP Lights cars, took Parker Johnstone to three consecutive drivers’ championships and Acura to three consecutive manufacturers’ titles in IMSA Camel GTP Lights.

By strange twist of fate, the Comptech Acura driver lineup included Wayne Taylor, father of current Ricky Taylor, and Steve Cameron, uncle of Dane Cameron.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMSA
Juan Pablo Montoya , Helio Castroneves , Simon Pagenaud , Dane Cameron , Alexander Rossi , Ricky Taylor
Team Penske
Author David Malsher

