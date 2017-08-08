New Acura DPi breaks cover in Paul Ricard shakedown

The new Acura Daytona Prototype international contender, with which Penske will contest next year's IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will officially be unveiled later this month.

The Honda luxury vehicle brand has also revealed a teaser video of the new ARX-05 testing at the Paul Ricard circuit, home of the French Oreca organisation.

The Acura DPi, which was announced last month, is powered by the same 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 found in the marque's NSX GT3 contender.

The wraps will officially come off the Acura ARX-05, which is based on Oreca's 07 LMP2 design, on August 18 in Monterey, California.

The car will be revealed at The Quail event before further appearances at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and the famous Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance later in the week.

The Acura DPi, which is bringing the Honda brand back to US sportscar racing for the first time since 2009, has been styled at the marque's Los Angeles design studio.

The ARX-05 will make its debut at next January's Daytona 24 Hours. The car is likely to be raced by a raft of Penske-affiliated drivers, including two-time Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya.

Acura ARX-05 testing Photo by: Acura