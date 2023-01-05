61 cars for 61st running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Listen to this article

IMSA officials today announced that GTD class car count will now reach 25 for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, as Kenny Habul’s SunEnergy1 Racing team enters with a Mercedes-AMG GT3. According to the IMSA release, the car is expected to compete in the full four-race Michelin Endurance Cup season.

“Having 61 cars for the 61st running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona seems only natural,” said IMSA president John Doonan. “After we previously announced a 60-car capacity for the field last month – and knowing that we received more than 70 entries – our IMSA team regrouped and eventually determined that we could accommodate one more entry to match our field size from last year.

“This is shaping up to be a Rolex 24 and a 2023 IMSA season for the ages.”

With 25 entries from nine different manufacturers, the GTD field will be the largest of the five classes competing in the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The factory supported GTD PRO class will include eight entries from seven manufacturers, with 10 cars slated to compete in the LMP2 class and nine cars competing in the LMP3 class.

The full entrylist will be revealed next week,