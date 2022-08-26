Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Next / VIR IMSA: BMW and Mercedes lead first practice
IMSA News

2023 Cadillac V-LMDh is “wicked fun to drive” says Bamber

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Earl Bamber was left highly positive after testing next year’s Cadillac prototype around Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
2023 Cadillac V-LMDh is “wicked fun to drive” says Bamber
Listen to this article

Bamber, along with teammates Sebastien Bourdais and Alex Lynn and Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani, were taking part in a three-day development test of the all-new Cadillac, ahead of its debut in next January’s Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

Cadillac Racing will run the full IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship next season, as the V-LMDh replaces the DPi-V.R after six years and 27 race victories.

After lapping the 2.54-mile road course that will host the 2022 finale, Petit Le Mans, in October, Bamber said: “I think we had a really successful first test at Sebring and the guys at GM have done a great job in the short break to take all the information and make some positive steps forward in the overall development of the car.

“We continue to learn about the engine and the hybrid system, which is new for everybody. Same goes for the powertrain and the chassis with Dallara.

“The car is wicked fun to drive. Now it’s about getting more miles, so it’s a busy time coming up with tests that are critical to the project. All eyes forward to 2023.”

IMSA DPi champion Derani said: “To be part of the program and develop this new hybrid technology with Cadillac Racing is fantastic for me as a driver. I’ve had a successful time with the DPi and now I’m looking forward to the future.

“The car was born quite well; it’s a strong base where we can start working with the car. For a driver when they get in a car they immediately know if it’s a car that they’re going to be able to develop into a good car or they’re going to have lots of trouble with. The little that I’ve had so far in the car shows great promise.”

GM sports car racing program manager Laura Wontrop Klauser remarked: “We have a lot of durability work to do – which is putting as many miles on the car as possible. We also have a lot of integration work with the engine, hybrid and electronic braking system. Plus understanding the tires and making sure the driver experience is great, so they feel confident pushing the car to its limits in the races.”

IMSA has scheduled sanctioned tests for Oct. 3-5 and Dec. 6-7 for manufacturers in the GTP class. The Jan. 20-22 Roar Before the Rolex 24 will be the first official competition sessions.

The V-LMDh has big wheeltracks to follow. Since IMSA introduced the 2017-’22 DPi class rules, the current Cadillac DPi-V.R has recorded 27 victories, three manufacturer championships and three team and driver championships.

In the car’s final race, the two Ganassi, two AXR and single JDC Miller MotorSports entries will compete for the brand’s fourth Petit Le Mans victory.

 

shares
comments
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Previous article

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Next article

VIR IMSA: BMW and Mercedes lead first practice

VIR IMSA: BMW and Mercedes lead first practice
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
VIR IMSA: Gunn’s Aston Martin and Ward’s Mercedes take poles VIR
IMSA

VIR IMSA: Gunn’s Aston Martin and Ward’s Mercedes take poles

VIR IMSA: Hawksworth’s VS Lexus dominates second practice VIR
IMSA

VIR IMSA: Hawksworth’s VS Lexus dominates second practice

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Ganassi will support Palou’s title fight despite contract fallout
IndyCar

Ganassi will support Palou’s title fight despite contract fallout

Why the 2022 IndyCar title fight is Penske vs. Ganassi… yet again
IndyCar

Why the 2022 IndyCar title fight is Penske vs. Ganassi… yet again

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

VIR IMSA: Gunn’s Aston Martin and Ward’s Mercedes take poles
IMSA IMSA

VIR IMSA: Gunn’s Aston Martin and Ward’s Mercedes take poles

Ross Gunn took pole for the IMSA’s Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway by over 0.7sec, while Russell Ward in Winward Racing’s Mercedes claimed GTD pole.

VIR IMSA: Hawksworth’s VS Lexus dominates second practice
IMSA IMSA

VIR IMSA: Hawksworth’s VS Lexus dominates second practice

Jack Hawksworth’s Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F set a startling time on a qualifying simulation run at Virginia International Raceway early on during second practice, and his nearest rival was left over 0.6sec slower.

VIR IMSA: BMW and Mercedes lead first practice
IMSA IMSA

VIR IMSA: BMW and Mercedes lead first practice

First practice for IMSA’s second GT-only round of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship saw the works BMW lead GTD Pro and Team Korthoff top GTD.

2023 Cadillac V-LMDh is “wicked fun to drive” says Bamber
IMSA IMSA

2023 Cadillac V-LMDh is “wicked fun to drive” says Bamber

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Earl Bamber was left highly positive after testing next year’s Cadillac prototype around Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.