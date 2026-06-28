LIVE: Sahlen’s Six Hours of Watkins Glen lap-by-lap commentary and race updates
Motorsport.com provides live updates from the 2026 edition of IMSA's six-hour endurance racing classic at Watkins Glen International
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That car actually jumped up off the ground as he skipped through the grass in the boot.
Looks like someone has obliterated some brembo signage...
...It was Deletraz in the #40 Cadillac!
CAUTION #2: Debris once again
The #45 WTR Lambo is back in the pits, and they are giving the left-rear issue some more attention.
An eventful day day for the #37 Intersport LMP2 continues, as Jon Field goes through the dirt at the exit of the bus stop.
In GTD Pro, it's Hawksworth in the #14 Lexus still in command, as he was at the start. Gallagher in the #96 BMW has a far less comfortable lead in GTD with the #27 Aston right behind him
Aitken is already three seconds up the road with the Meyer Shank cars in pursuit
PENALTY: #21 AF Corse Ferrari serves a pass-through penalty for jumping the start
Aitken with a good jump, keeping Blomqvist at bay. He had built up a mighty margin before that caution
We're back racing at Watkins Glen. Just eight minutes of FCY
The #45 Wayne Taylor Racing Lambo is back rolling now with an apparent left-rear wheel hub issue. This yellow will be helpful to them, but Doyle is reporting that it still doesn't feel right.
The #37 Intersport LMP2 went for a spin, and has destroyed its left-rear fender with a flat tire. That's the source of the debris
FULL-COURSE CAUTION: Debris on track exiting the bus stop.
The #45 Wayne Taylor Racing Lambo is in the pit lane with a mechanical issue
LMP2 battle for the lead is getting interesting, as Hyett in the #99 closes in on Clarke in the #43 as they navigate slower traffic.
Aitken continues to lead with Blomqvist just over a second behind. The GTP cars have caught the back of the GTD field for the first time, eight minutes into the race
Oh, looks like Sheena Monk in the #16 Mustang actually went for a spin on the formation lap at the entrance of the Carousel.
Two LMP2s ran a bit wide in Turn 1 while battling, but they got away with it. Lots of runoff there, and yes, the tire bundles placed there for the May NASCAR races are gone.
One minute down, 'just' 359 more minutes to go...
Jack Aitken leads the field into Turn 1, and everyone is through clean.
Same for the GTDs that follow with the Lexus heading the pack.
GREEN FLAG for six hours of IMSA action at Watkins Glen!
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