LIVE: 12 Hours of Sebring Race Updates and Commentary
Live commentary and race updates from the Motorsport.com team throughout the 74th running of the endurance racing classic.
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
Oh my, Estre and a slower GTD car went for the same piece of track into the final corner. Estre had to get on the brakes, losing about a half-a-second to the race leader.
30 minutes into this race, and Estre remains Aitken's unwanted shadow, but Blomqvist is creeping into this brewing battle.
Remember, the pink one is Roxy, not Rexy. Hopefully it keeps all its teeth today, unlike the sister car at Daytona...
#77 AO Racing Porsche 911: Nick Tandy, Harry King, Alessio Picariello
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images
Estre in the #6 Penske Porsche is just shadowing Aitken in the #31 Cadillac for the overall lead right now.
Ha, the driver of that #93 Acura got a radio message to back it down a bit, but hey, that aggression worked out for him.
Van der Zande started P9 in GTP, but he's now up to P5 after some daring early moves.
Lots of riding right now as teams hit the fuel number and well, it is a 12-hour race. GTP leaders are already dealing with some GTD traffic, which may mix things up.
Hawksworth remains in control of the GTD Pro field. The Lexus driver is making his 100th career IMSA start today. He talked about it earlier in the week:
We also have 54 cars racing today, not 55...The #79 Intersport Racing LMP2 did not start the race for 'personal reasons.'
The driver lineup was Gerry Kraut, Josh Burdon, and Sennan Fielding.
We're keeping an eye on those Penske Porsches, as they were hit by a BoP update for Sebring after three consecutive wins in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. They are also the defending winners of this event.
He made contact with an Era Motorsport LMP2 and went around, but that #37 is back rolling now.
The #37 Tower Motorsports entry is off-track with Jon Field behind the wheel.
Oh, we jinxed it...
Despite some early aggression, all cars are still pointed in the right direction and there's been no incidents in the early laps of this race.
More door-to-door contact! Van der Zande is being super aggressive early in this one, and now he slams doors with Nasr.
Already some slight contact in the GTP field as drivers battle for position on the first lap of this race.
The 74th edition of the 12 Hours of Sebring is underway!
The #31 Whelen Cadillac will lead the field to the green flag. Full lineup here:
Welcome to Motorsport.com's live commentary and minute-by-minute updates for the 12 Hours of Sebring!
By: Nick DeGroot