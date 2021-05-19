Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / How humble Hyundai is gearing up its U.S. motorsports game
IMSA Others News

Nelson Piquet Jr to make U.S. racing return at COTA

By:

Ex-Formula 1 star and NASCAR Truck Series race winner Nelson Piquet Jr will return to the American racing scene this weekend when he races in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo at COTA.

Nelson Piquet Jr to make U.S. racing return at COTA

Piquet will partner fellow ex-GP2 racer Sergio Jimenez in ANSA Motorsports’ #44 car in the one-make series opener, which has attracted a record 30 entries. The Lamborghinis will support the NASCAR Cup Series at Austin this weekend.

“I’m so happy that ANSA called me to do this race, I always enjoy coming back to the States to race,” said Piquet. “I’ve never raced in this series so looking forward to it – and it’s always fun to drive in a series where all the cars are theoretically the same.

“COTA is a great track, and with NASCAR being there it’ll be great to catch up with my old friends from there – my sister Julia will be there with Daniel [Suarez, her boyfriend who races in the NASCAR Cup Series] and I haven’t seen them for a while. I’d like to thank Alain, the team boss, for the invitation – and really looking forward to coming back to States after being away for so long due to Covid restrictions.

“Now I get to do some racing while seeing family and friends, so I can’t wait.”

Lamborghini NA Super Trofeo, ANSA Motorsports

Lamborghini NA Super Trofeo, ANSA Motorsports

Photo by: Frankie Coletto

ANSA’s Alain Nadal added: “We are very excited to have Nelson driving our number 44 Lamborghini Super Trofeo race car for the opening the race at COTA this weekend.

“This is a milestone for ANSA Motorsports and our racing program having a driver of his caliber behind the wheel of one of our cars. We look forward to a good showing in such a competitive field this year.  

“Nelson will be joined by Sergio Jimenez, our driver from last season who won at Laguna Seca, while Scott Andrews and Nico Jamin will be driving car 13 sponsored by Lamborghini Broward.”

ANSA, one of the most recognized South Florida racing organizations headquartered in Miami, runs its Lamborghinis in a ‘fire and ice’ livery concept. It also offers driver development and experiences ranging from competition karting, Ligier JSP3 Prototypes, KTM XBOWS as well as Lamborghini Super Trofeo racing.

shares
comments
How humble Hyundai is gearing up its U.S. motorsports game

Previous article

How humble Hyundai is gearing up its U.S. motorsports game
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA Others
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas: Summer break a "good deadline" for decision on F1 future

2h
2
MotoGP

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

10h
3
Formula 1

Why Villeneuve failed to repeat his father’s Monaco F1 success

1h
4
Formula 1

Russell wants next Formula 1 contract to be a multi-year deal

5h
5
NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

1d
Latest news
Nelson Piquet Jr to make U.S. racing return at COTA
IMSA

Nelson Piquet Jr to make U.S. racing return at COTA

1h
How humble Hyundai is gearing up its U.S. motorsports game
IMSA

How humble Hyundai is gearing up its U.S. motorsports game

Sep 19, 2019
Ford's NASCAR young guns team up for CTSCC opener at Daytona
IMSA

Ford's NASCAR young guns team up for CTSCC opener at Daytona

Dec 14, 2017
Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada unveils 2017 schedule
IMSA

Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada unveils 2017 schedule

Apr 6, 2017
Driver Column: Austin Versteeg's bittersweet end to 2016 Lites season
IMSA

Driver Column: Austin Versteeg's bittersweet end to 2016 Lites season

Oct 19, 2016
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Lewis Hamilton’s Turkish GP-winning McLaren F1 car up for auction
Automotive

Lewis Hamilton’s Turkish GP-winning McLaren F1 car up for auction

Lamborghini to hybridize all models by 2024, EV due after 2025
Automotive

Lamborghini to hybridize all models by 2024, EV due after 2025

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Trending Today

Bottas: Summer break a "good deadline" for decision on F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Summer break a "good deadline" for decision on F1 future

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

Why Villeneuve failed to repeat his father’s Monaco F1 success
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Villeneuve failed to repeat his father’s Monaco F1 success

Russell wants next Formula 1 contract to be a multi-year deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell wants next Formula 1 contract to be a multi-year deal

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

Verstappen has "nothing to prove" in F1 battle with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen has "nothing to prove" in F1 battle with Hamilton

Why McLaren joined F1 2021's Z-shaped floor trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why McLaren joined F1 2021's Z-shaped floor trend

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

Latest news

Nelson Piquet Jr to make U.S. racing return at COTA
IMSA Others IMSA Others

Nelson Piquet Jr to make U.S. racing return at COTA

How humble Hyundai is gearing up its U.S. motorsports game
IMSA Others IMSA Others

How humble Hyundai is gearing up its U.S. motorsports game

Ford's NASCAR young guns team up for CTSCC opener at Daytona
IMSA Others IMSA Others

Ford's NASCAR young guns team up for CTSCC opener at Daytona

Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada unveils 2017 schedule
IMSA Others IMSA Others

Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada unveils 2017 schedule

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.