The electrifying story of VW's Pikes Peak assault

After departing the WRC at the end of 2016, Volkswagen concentrated on customer racing projects. Last Sunday it made a record-breaking return to factory competition - but that wasn't its first aim at Pikes Peak.

The waiting was too much, and agitation was giving way to annoyance for Volkswagen Motorsport. Out of everybody, driver Romain Dumas looked the most relaxed - strapped tightly into the svelte I.D. R electric racer, staring impassively into the distance.

Every now and then he shut his eyes, mentally clipping one of the 156 apexes that lay ahead. Miss one and he might as well miss them all. Miss one and the last nine months meant nothing - he had one shot.