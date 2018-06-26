Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Hillclimb Pikes Peak Special feature

The electrifying story of VW's Pikes Peak assault

0 shares
The electrifying story of VW's Pikes Peak assault
Get alerts
By: David Evans, Journalist
26/06/2018 02:55

After departing the WRC at the end of 2016, Volkswagen concentrated on customer racing projects. Last Sunday it made a record-breaking return to factory competition - but that wasn't its first aim at Pikes Peak.

The waiting was too much, and agitation was giving way to annoyance for Volkswagen Motorsport. Out of everybody, driver Romain Dumas looked the most relaxed - strapped tightly into the svelte I.D. R electric racer, staring impassively into the distance.

Every now and then he shut his eyes, mentally clipping one of the 156 apexes that lay ahead. Miss one and he might as well miss them all. Miss one and the last nine months meant nothing - he had one shot.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Hillclimb
Event Pikes Peak
Drivers Romain Dumas
Teams Volkswagen Motorsport
Article type Special feature
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How the Red Bull-Renault relationship finally unravelled News Prime
Formula 1

How the Red Bull-Renault relationship finally unravelled

How do things go wrong in an F1 windtunnel? News Prime
Formula 1

How do things go wrong in an F1 windtunnel?

French Grand Prix driver ratings News Prime
Formula 1

French Grand Prix driver ratings

Why Vettel’s small error could have big consequences News Prime
Formula 1

Why Vettel’s small error could have big consequences

Why Ferrari must avoid Barcelona repeat in France News Prime
Formula 1

Why Ferrari must avoid Barcelona repeat in France

To the Hillclimb main page