Hillclimb Breaking news

Driver killed in Swiss hillclimb crash

By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
Co-author: Peter Wyss, Journalist/Journaliste/Giornalista Switzerland
28/08/2017 12:58

Swiss hillclimb driver Martin Wittwer has been killed in a crash at the Bergrennen Oberhallau.

The 33-year-old from Bern lost his life after a nasty crash during his third and final run, which saw his Peugeot 205 clear the guard rail and end up in the trees.

The remainder of the event was called off following the tragic crash.

The crash is the third high-profile incident to rock the Swiss hillclimb scene in recent months.

Back in June TV star Richard Hammond was airlifted to hospital after a fiery crash in an Rimac Concept One electric sportscar at the Bergrennen Hemberg.

Then, in July, Porsche driver Chris Steiner sustained serious leg injuries after crashing during the Bergrennen Reitnau.

About this article
Series Hillclimb
Drivers Martin Wittwer
Article type Breaking news
