Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
25 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
38 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
81 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Top LMP2 squad JOTA to run McLaren in GTWCE
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint / Breaking news

GTWCE Sprint Cup event at Brands Hatch moved to August

By:

The Brands Hatch round of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup has been rescheduled for August.

GTWCE Sprint Cup event at Brands Hatch moved to August

The Brands Hatch round of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup has been rescheduled for August.

The only British event on the GTWCE calendar, originally set for 2 May, was postponed earlier this month, with publication of a new date pending.

It has now been set for 29 August, making it the fourth of the five weekends that make up the sprint segment of the series.

The original postponement was made "in light of ongoing health regulations in the UK", according to a statement from the Stephane Ratel Organisation, which runs the GTWCE.

"Taking place over the final weekend in August will ensure a far greater opportunity to welcome fans to the Kent circuit, which has drawn enthusiastic crowds since becoming part of the series in 2014," the statement continued.

"Like the traditional May fixture, the new date also falls on a Bank Holiday weekend, giving fans the ideal opportunity to soak up the atmosphere during two busy days of on-track action."

The postponement means that the Sprint Cup will kick off at Magny-Cours on 8/9 May.

The Brands Hatch fixture now fits in between the Misano and Valencia events in July and September respectively, and one week ahead of the Nurburgring Endurance Cup round.

Brands is returning to the GTWCE calendar after a year's absence: the event planned for early-May was cancelled last year along with the Silverstone enduro set for the following weekend as the COVID pandemic escalated.

Silverstone has dropped off the schedule for 2021.

SRO boss Stephane Ratel last October blamed Brexit for its omission, citing an unwillingness of some teams, particularly in the support paddock, to travel to the UK.

It had previously been one of two options to fill a TBA on the provisional calendar published in September.

The GTWCE Endurance Cup remains scheduled to start on 18 April at Monza despite the worsening COVID situation in Italy.

The official pre-season test is due to go ahead on Thursday and Friday of this week at Paul Ricard after being pushed back from 11/12 March.

A round of the French GT series at Ledenon organised by SRO has been postponed as a result of the new date for Brands.

2021 GT World Challenge Europe
18 April Monza (Endurance)
8-9 May Magny-Cours (Sprint)
30 May Paul Ricard (Endurance)
19-20 June Zandvoort (Sprint)
3-4 July Misano (Sprint)
31 July - 1 August Spa 24 Hours (Endurance)
29 August Brands Hatch (Sprint)
5 September Nurburgring (Endurance)
25-26 September Valencia (Sprint)
10 October Barcelona (Endurance)

shares
comments

Related video

Top LMP2 squad JOTA to run McLaren in GTWCE

Previous article

Top LMP2 squad JOTA to run McLaren in GTWCE
Load comments

About this article

Series GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
Formula 1

Is Mercedes in trouble or is it part of a plan?

5h
2
NASCAR Cup

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

3h
3
IndyCar

AJ Foyt Racing reveals ROKiT as Bourdais’ primary sponsor

3h
4
World Superbike

Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger

4h
5
Formula 1

Renault committed to Formula 1 "for eternity" through Alpine

4h
Latest news
GTWCE Sprint Cup event at Brands Hatch moved to August
WCES

GTWCE Sprint Cup event at Brands Hatch moved to August

1h
Top LMP2 squad JOTA to run McLaren in GTWCE
WCEE

Top LMP2 squad JOTA to run McLaren in GTWCE

Mar 11, 2021
Aitken to race in GT World Challenge Europe with Lamborghini
WCEE

Aitken to race in GT World Challenge Europe with Lamborghini

Mar 8, 2021
Lexus ends factory support for European GT3 programme
WCEE

Lexus ends factory support for European GT3 programme

Dec 16, 2020
Why Timur Boguslavskiy has added incentive in the Spa 24 Hours
Video Inside
WCEE

Why Timur Boguslavskiy has added incentive in the Spa 24 Hours

Oct 21, 2020
Latest videos
GT World Challenge Europe: Magny-Cours - Race 2 Start 03:01
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Sep 13, 2020

GT World Challenge Europe: Magny-Cours - Race 2 Start

GT World Challenge Europe: Magny-Cours - Race 1 Start 03:02
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Sep 13, 2020

GT World Challenge Europe: Magny-Cours - Race 1 Start

GT World Challenge Europe: Misano - Race 3 start 01:34
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Aug 9, 2020

GT World Challenge Europe: Misano - Race 3 start

GT World Challenge Europe: Misano - Race 2 highlights 02:19
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Aug 9, 2020

GT World Challenge Europe: Misano - Race 2 highlights

GT World Challenge Europe: Misano - Race 2 start 01:32
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Aug 9, 2020

GT World Challenge Europe: Misano - Race 2 start

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
How Dumfries’s Lotus F1 dream turned into a nightmare
Formula 1 / Special feature

How Dumfries’s Lotus F1 dream turned into a nightmare

Manfred Kremer: Le Mans-winning mastermind engineer dies
Le Mans / Obituary

Manfred Kremer: Le Mans-winning mastermind engineer dies

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime
WEC / Special feature

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Trending Today

Is Mercedes in trouble or is it part of a plan?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Is Mercedes in trouble or is it part of a plan?

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

AJ Foyt Racing reveals ROKiT as Bourdais’ primary sponsor
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

AJ Foyt Racing reveals ROKiT as Bourdais’ primary sponsor

Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger

Renault committed to Formula 1 "for eternity" through Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault committed to Formula 1 "for eternity" through Alpine

How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order

F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids

Marquez "doesn’t trust Qatar" to show MotoGP grid form
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "doesn’t trust Qatar" to show MotoGP grid form

Latest news

GTWCE Sprint Cup event at Brands Hatch moved to August
WCES GT World Challenge Europe Sprint / Breaking news

GTWCE Sprint Cup event at Brands Hatch moved to August

Top LMP2 squad JOTA to run McLaren in GTWCE
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Top LMP2 squad JOTA to run McLaren in GTWCE

Aitken to race in GT World Challenge Europe with Lamborghini
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Aitken to race in GT World Challenge Europe with Lamborghini

Lexus ends factory support for European GT3 programme
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Lexus ends factory support for European GT3 programme

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.