Previous / Watch: Spa 24 Hours livestream
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / 24 Hours of Spa News

Spa 24h: Aitken, Rigon transferred to hospital after Raidillon crash

By:

Williams Formula 1 reserve Jack Aitken and Ferrari factory driver Davide Rigon has been transferred to hospital after a major accident in the opening hour of the Spa 24 Hours.

Spa 24h: Aitken, Rigon transferred to hospital after Raidillon crash

Aitken's Emil Frey Lamborghini and Rigon's Iron Lynx Ferrari were involved in a four-car accident at the top of Eau Rouge on the 10th lap of the double-points round of the GT World Challenge Europe, which resulted in an extended period of yellow-flag running.

The injuries of Aitken and Rigon were described by the race organisation as non-life threatening.

The other drivers involved were Porsche factory driver Kevin Estre, who is racing for the Rutronik team, and Franck Perera, who is competing in another of the Emil Frey Lambos.

They has already been discharged from the circuit medical centre and have returned to their teams.

No TV footage of the incident or its aftermath has been shown.

The race was neutralised with a Full Course Yellow, a virtual safety car with an 80km/h speed limit, before the safety car was sent out to bunch up the field ahead of the restart.

The race went green after approximately one hour and 20 minutes of yellow-flag running while the barriers were repaired.

Pole winner Raffaele Marciello was leading the race aboard the #88 Auto Sport Promotion Mercedes-AMG GT3 at the time of the accident.

He continued to lead the field from Mirko Bortolotti's FFF Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo through the first round of pitstops, which took place under the yellows.

A sudden downpour on the first lap after the restart then brought nearly the entire field to the pits for a change to wet-weather tyres.

Watch the race:

