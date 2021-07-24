Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / 24 Hours of Spa News

NLS squad Schnabl takes over Porsche Spa 24h entry

By:

Schnabl Engineering will take over one of the two withdrawn Frikadelli Racing Porsche entries for next weekend's Spa 24 Hours.

NLS squad Schnabl takes over Porsche Spa 24h entry

Frikadelli announced earlier this week it would be pulling its pair of Porsche 911 GT3 R entries for the blue-riband round of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup season as a result of the flooding disaster in Germany.

However, Porsche said it would work to find a way to maintain its level of representation in the Pro class at Spa.

Now it has been announced that Schnabl will be fielding the #3 car in the Belgian classic, with Dennis Olsen, Frederic Makowiecki and Michael Christensen sharing driving duties.

Originally, Olsen and Makowiecki were due to be joined by Patrick Pilet in the #3 machine, with Christensen driving the sister #13 car along with Thomas Preining and Julien Andlauer.

Schnabl is no stranger to the 911 GT3 R, as it campaigns the car under the Falken Motorsport banner in the Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS).

 

At Spa, the team will field the #3 car in a black-and-green livery with no sponsor logos other than those mandated by the series.

A slogan reading 'In memory of the victims of the flood disaster' can be seen on the car, with the disaster having claimed at least 178 lives as of Saturday.

The floods have also led to the cancellation of the forthcoming World Rallycross and ADAC GT Masters events at the Nurburgring, which is currently being used as a rescue centre.

Schnabl taking over one of Frikadelli's Porsche entries means that the Weissach marque is set to have seven cars in the top Pro class. Dinamic Motorsport and KCMG are both running two-car squads, while Rutronik Racing and 2019 event winner GPX Racing have one entry each.

shares
comments
Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods

Previous article

Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

1 d
2
Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

3 h
3
Kart

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

3 d
4
Formula 1

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes British GP celebrations

17 h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action over $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

17 h
Latest news
NLS squad Schnabl takes over Porsche Spa 24h entry
WCEE

NLS squad Schnabl takes over Porsche Spa 24h entry

21m
Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods
WCEE

Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods

Jul 20, 2021
Baguette hopes it's "not the end" for NSX GT3 in Europe
WCEE

Baguette hopes it's "not the end" for NSX GT3 in Europe

Jul 14, 2021
Tandy, Vanthoor join KCMG for Spa 24h title defence
Video Inside
WCEE

Tandy, Vanthoor join KCMG for Spa 24h title defence

Jun 15, 2021
Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise
Formula 1

Ilott in "very good position" should F1 opportunity arise

Jun 2, 2021
Latest videos
GTWC: Tandy, Vanthoor join KCMG for Spa 24h title defence 00:30
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Jun 15, 2021

GTWC: Tandy, Vanthoor join KCMG for Spa 24h title defence

GTWCE: GPX Porsche beats FFF Racing Lamborghini at Paul Ricard 00:33
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
May 30, 2021

GTWCE: GPX Porsche beats FFF Racing Lamborghini at Paul Ricard

Magny-Cours Qualifying 1 Highlights 01:15
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
May 8, 2021

Magny-Cours Qualifying 1 Highlights

Monza - Qualifying Highlights 00:50
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Apr 18, 2021

Monza - Qualifying Highlights

Three different cars lose a tyre in 30 seconds as Monza starts to dry 00:30
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Apr 18, 2021

Three different cars lose a tyre in 30 seconds as Monza starts to dry

Markus Lüttgens More from
Markus Lüttgens
Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods 24 Hours of Spa
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods

Nurburgring 24h finally resumes after 14-hour delay 24 Hours of Nurburgring
Video Inside
Endurance

Nurburgring 24h finally resumes after 14-hour delay

Nurburgring 24 Hours restarted after lengthy delay 24 Hours of Nurburgring
Video Inside
Endurance

Nurburgring 24 Hours restarted after lengthy delay

Trending Today

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban
Video Inside
Kart Kart

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes British GP celebrations
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes British GP celebrations

Red Bull still considering FIA action over $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action over $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

Mercedes was "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes was "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP

Alonso has "spicy" idea to lift F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso has "spicy" idea to lift F1 qualifying

NLS squad Schnabl takes over Porsche Spa 24h entry
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

NLS squad Schnabl takes over Porsche Spa 24h entry

Latest news

NLS squad Schnabl takes over Porsche Spa 24h entry
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

NLS squad Schnabl takes over Porsche Spa 24h entry

Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods

Baguette hopes it's "not the end" for NSX GT3 in Europe
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Baguette hopes it's "not the end" for NSX GT3 in Europe

Tandy, Vanthoor join KCMG for Spa 24h title defence
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Tandy, Vanthoor join KCMG for Spa 24h title defence

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.