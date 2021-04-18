Porsche beats Mercedes in GT World Challenge Monza opener

Christian Englehart, Matteo Cairoli and Klaus Bachler came through to claim victory at the end of the rain-effected event by 2.8s from the lead Auto Sport Promotion Mercedes-AMG GT3 shared by Raffaele Marciello, Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon.

The best of the Dinamic Porsche 911 GT3-Rs had qualified only 12th, but Englehart had propelled the car up to fifth place in the space of 17 laps after the entire field made a switch to wet-weather Pirellis when the rain arrived.

Cairoli then moved the car through into the lead on a wet but drying track after staying on grooved rubber through the middle hour of the race.

Bachler, who was part of the winning Dinamic line-up two years ago when the GTWCE was know as the Blancpain GT Series, emerged from the final round of pitstops with a lead of six seconds.

That disappeared with a full course yellow that turned into a safety car proper, but when the race went green with 40 minutes to go the German driver was able to ease away from Gounon in the ASP Merc.

The lead went up to almost five seconds, before Gounon edged back at the Porsche despite having his mirrors full of the Emil Frey Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo driven by Ricardo Feller.

Englehart said: "The unexpected ones are always the nicest ones.

"We didn't think we could do it; we didn't have the pace in qualifying.

"The race just came to us: Matteo was quick in the rain and Klaus was flying at the end."

Feller crossed the line in third position just three tenths behind Gounon to secure the Silver Cup class victory together with Rolf Ineichen and Alex Fontana.

Fontana sustained a puncture during the middle hour of the race, the call by the Swiss team to send him out on slicks when he pitted subsequently paying dividends.

Feller had to fight off the advances of another car that had made an early stop for slicks, the Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3 in which Antonio Fuoco finished the race.

Sportscar debutant Callum Ilott had been given slicks at the halfway mark and made rapid progress up the order in the car started by David Rigon.

Fuoco was fourth when race went green for the final time, but crucially he had another of the Emil Frey Lambos, the lapped car with Albert Costa at the wheel, between him and Feller.

The Ferrari driver set a succession of fastest laps in the closing stages after moving past Costa, but ended up a shade under half a second down at the chequered flag.

The second of the factory-supported Iron Lynx Ferraris finished a further four seconds back in fifth position in the hands of Alessandro Pier Guidi, Come Ledogar and Nicklas Nielsen.

The GPX Porsche squad run by ART Grand Prix took sixth place with its Silver Cup entry of James Pull, Stuart Hall and Benjamin Goethe.

The pole-winning FFF Racing Lambo of Mirko Bortolotti, Marco Mapelli and Andrea Calderalli led the race until the race went yellow for the first time after 10 laps.

Bortolotti pitted for a set of Pirelli wets only for his Huracan to crawl to a halt as he rejoined the track.

The Lamborghini lost more than a lap while the Italian rebooted the electronics and ended up a lap down in 24th position at the end.

The Haupt Racing Team Mercedes of Maro Engel, Luca Stolz and Vincent Abril got into the lead during the second hour despite a lowly qualifying position and a poor start.

Stolz was one of a number of drivers to sustain a failure of the left-rear wet tyre as the track dried.

The HRT car made it home in 13th position, but the lead WRT entry of Kelvin van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts non-finished after it was hit by a similar issue.

Pro-Am Cup honours were taken the Garage 59 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Alexander West, Chris Goodwin and Jonny Adam.

Race results:

Cla Nº Driver Entrant / Car / Engine Laps Time Delay/Retirement 1 54 Matteo Cairoli

C.Engelhart

Klaus Bachler Dinamic Motorsport

Porsche 79 3:01'27.213 2 88 R.Marciello

Jules Gounon

D.Juncadella Akka ASP Team

Mercedes 79 3:01'30.099 2.886 3 14 Rolf Ineichen

Alex Fontana

Ricardo Feller Emil Frey Racing

Lamborghini 79 3:01'30.354 3.141 4 71 Davide Rigon

Antonio Fuoco

Callum Ilott Iron Lynx

Ferrari 79 3:01'30.826 3.613 5 51 A.P.Guidi

Nicklas Nielsen

Côme Ledogar Iron Lynx

Ferrari 79 3:01'35.012 7.799 6 30 Benjamin Goethe

Stuart Hall

James Pull Team WRT

Audi 79 3:01'42.820 15.607 7 57 Russell Ward

Philip Ellis

Mikaël Grenier Winward Racing

Mercedes 79 3:01'46.719 19.506 8 31 Ryuichiro Tomita

Frankie Bird

Valdemar Eriksen Team WRT

Audi 79 3:01'50.604 23.391 9 26 F.Vervisch

Finlay Hutchison

M.Winkelhock Sainteloc Racing

Audi 79 3:01'53.273 26.060 10 56 M.O.Pedersen

Andrea Rizzoli

Romain Dumas Dinamic Motorsport

Porsche 79 3:02'00.255 33.042 11 87 Thomas Drouet

K.Tereschenko

Simon Gachet Akka ASP Team

Mercedes 79 3:02'01.275 34.062 12 66 Mattia Drudi

Kim-Luis Schramm

Christopher Mies Attempto Racing

Audi 79 3:02'12.057 44.844 13 4 Maro Engel

Luca Stolz

Vincent Abril HRT

Mercedes 79 3:02'12.385 45.172 14 188 Alexander West

Chris Goodwin

Jonny Adam Garage 59

Aston Martin 79 3:02'16.623 49.410 15 99 Alex Arkin Aka

Dennis Marschall

Tommaso Mosca Attempto Racing

Audi 79 3:02'22.437 55.224 16 19 H.Hamaguchi

Phil Keen Orange 1 FFF Racing Team

Lamborghini 79 3:02'24.152 56.939 17 33 Benjamín Hites

Patrick Kujala Rinaldi Racing

Ferrari 79 3:02'32.080 1'04.867 18 40 Jordan Love

Miklas Born

Yannick Mettler SPS automotive performance

Mercedes 79 3:02'32.594 1'05.381 19 159 V.Hasse-Clot

Alex MacDowall

N.Kjaergaard Garage 59

Aston Martin 79 3:02'39.257 1'12.044 20 7 Oscar Tunjo

Paul Petit

Marvin Dienst Toksport

Mercedes 79 3:02'39.585 1'12.372 21 77 Miguel Ramos

H.Chaves Jr.

Adrian Amstutz Barwell Motorsport

Lamborghini 79 3:02'44.262 1'17.049 22 5 Hubert Haupt

Ricardo Sanchez

P.Assenheimer HRT

Mercedes 79 3:02'55.295 1'28.082 23 163 Norbert Siedler

Albert Costa

Giacomo Altoè Emil Frey Racing

Lamborghini 78 3:01'32.972 1 Lap 24 63 Mirko Bortolotti

Marco Mapelli

A.Caldarelli Orange 1 FFF Racing Team

Lamborghini 78 3:01'43.793 1 Lap 25 2 Florian Scholze

Olivier Grotz

Nico Bastian GetSpeed Performance

Mercedes 78 3:01'48.069 1 Lap 26 34 Marco Wittmann

S.van der Linde

David Pittard Walkenhorst Motorsport

BMW 78 3:01'51.088 1 Lap 27 16 Tim Zimmermann

Kikko Galbiati

Clemens Schmid GRT Grasser Racing Team

Lamborghini 78 3:02'06.555 1 Lap 28 20 V.Pierburg

Dominik Baumann SPS automotive performance

Mercedes 78 3:02'10.053 1 Lap 29 52 Louis Machiels

Andrea Bertolini

L.Bontempelli AF Corse

Ferrari 78 3:02'11.487 1 Lap 30 93 Chris Froggatt

Jonathan Hui

Eddie Cheever Sky Tempesta Racing

Ferrari 78 3:02'19.058 1 Lap 31 107 N.Panciatici

Gilles Vannelet

Stuart White CMR

Bentley 77 3:02'02.683 2 Laps 32 35 Martin Tomczyk

Timo Glock

Thomas Neubauer Walkenhorst Motorsport

BMW 75 3:01'57.733 4 Laps 10 Karim Ojjeh

Jens Liebhauser

Jens Klingmann Boutsen Ginion Racing

BMW 52 2:07'16.099 Retirement 90 E.P.Companc

Rik Breukers Madpanda Motorsport

Mercedes 49 2:19'40.713 Retirement 114 Jack Aitken

K.Lappalainen

Arthur Rougier Emil Frey Racing

Lamborghini 40 1:42'30.224 Retirement 32 Charles Weerts

Dries Vanthoor

K.van der Linde Team WRT

Audi 29 1:12'17.302 Retirement 38 Ollie Wilkinson

Ben Barnicoat

Rob Bell JOTA

McLaren 29 1:42'33.504 Retirement 22 Matt Campbell

Earl Bamber

Mathieu Jaminet GPX Racing

Porsche 26 1:08'36.153 Retirement 11 Francesco Zollo

Tim Kohmann

Giorgio Roda Kessel Racing

Ferrari 18 1:06'22.519 Retirement 69 Sam De Haan

Callum MacLeod

Rob Collard RAM Racing

Mercedes 8 15'40.986 Retirement 25 Adrien Tambay

A.Cougnaud

C.Haase Sainteloc Racing

Audi 2 13'31.964 Retirement 70 Brendan Iribe

Ollie Millroy Inception Racing

McLaren 1 2'39.485 Retirement 222 Jan Kasperlik

Nicolas Schöll

Julien Apothéloz Team Allied-Racing

Porsche 0 Withdrawn

