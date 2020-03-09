Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

GT World Challenge cancels Monza season opener

shares
comments
GT World Challenge cancels Monza season opener
By:
Mar 9, 2020, 3:03 PM

GT World Challenge Europe has cancelled the opening round of the 2020 Endurance Cup season at Monza following quarantine measures implemented by Italy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The championship was due to kick off on April 19 at Monza, but the start of the new season has now been pushed back until May 4 at Brands Hatch.

Monza has been removed altogether from the Endurance Cup schedule and replaced by Barcelona, which was supposed to host a Sprint Cup round on October 11.

A new Italian race at Imola has been added to the calendar on November 1, effectively replacing Barcelona on the Sprint Cup schedule.

Italy has been the worst-hit country from the COVID-19 virus outside China, and implemented a slew of measures this month to curb the spread of the disease. This includes quarantining the Lombardy region of the country, in which Monza is located.

GT World Challenge, previously known as the Blancpain GT Series, is the latest championship to be affected by the coronavirus.

MotoGP cancelled the season-opener in Qatar and postponed the second round in Thailand, while doubts have also started to emerge about the next race in the US. 

Bahrain has prohibited spectators from this month’s Formula 1 race in the Gulf state, although this weekend's Australian Grand Prix is due to go ahead.

The opening round of the 2020 Super Formula season at Suzuka has also been postponed.

Related video

Next article
Spa-winning GPX squad gets factory Porsche drivers

Previous article

Spa-winning GPX squad gets factory Porsche drivers
Load comments

About this article

Series GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Author Rachit Thukral

GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Next session

Monza

Monza

17 Apr - 19 Apr

Trending

1
Formula 1

Netflix success shows F1 shouldn’t just chase profit - Brawn

2h
2
Formula 1

Haas "not going to make mistakes like last season"

3h
3
Formula 1

Honda "confident" F1 start weakness addressed

4
IndyCar

DragonSpeed reveals livery for IndyCar opener at St. Pete

5
Formula 1

"Not a chance" of Australian GP without spectators

Latest videos

Blancpain GT Endurance Barcelona: Race highlights 04:55
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Blancpain GT Endurance Barcelona: Race highlights

Blancpain Endurance Series 2015: Massive impact at Monza 01:45
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Blancpain Endurance Series 2015: Massive impact at Monza

Spa 24 Hours: full race highlights 11:34
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: full race highlights

Spa 24 Hours: Rast and Goodwin collide 00:53
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: Rast and Goodwin collide

Spa 24 Hours: 18 Hour highlights 11:00
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: 18 Hour highlights

Latest news

GT World Challenge cancels Monza season opener
WCEE

GT World Challenge cancels Monza season opener

Spa-winning GPX squad gets factory Porsche drivers
WCEE

Spa-winning GPX squad gets factory Porsche drivers

Button's GT team switches from Honda to McLaren machinery
WCEE

Button's GT team switches from Honda to McLaren machinery

McLaren squad enters rebranded GT World Challenge
WCEE

McLaren squad enters rebranded GT World Challenge

Spa 24 Hours rules tweaked to combat "lottery effect"
WCEE

Spa 24 Hours rules tweaked to combat "lottery effect"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar - 15 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar - 22 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.