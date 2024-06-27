All Series
Preview
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Spa

How to watch the 2024 Spa 24 Hours: schedule, line-up and more

As the Spa 24 Hours returns for its 100th anniversary edition, here is how and when you can watch the blue ribband round of GT World Challenge Europe's Endurance Cup on TV

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy

The Spa 24 Hours celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2024, with a whopping 67 cars set to tackle the world-famous event renowned as one of the toughest in motorsport.

BMW squad Rowe Racing arrive as the defending event winner, after its M4 GT3 of Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann and Nick Yelloly claimed victory by 11.1 seconds in 2023 ahead of the ASP team's Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Rowe also took victory in the first GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup event of the year at Paul Ricard courtesy of Augusto Farfus, Dan Harper and Max Hesse in April.

But given the size of the grid and how long the race is, a back-to-back win at the event which forms part of both the Intercontinental GT Challenge and GTWCE Endurance is especially rare. The last time it occurred was in 2006, five years before the current GT3 era began.

It really is too close to call and the scene is set to be another thriller at Spa-Francorchamps. Here is how and when to watch the action.

When is the 2024 Spa 24 Hours?

  • Date: Saturday 29 June - Sunday 30 June
  • Start time: 2:30pm GMT / 3:30pm BST / 4:30pm local time / 10:30am ET / 12:30am AEST (Sunday) / 11:30pm JST

The 2024 Spa 24 Hours starts on Saturday 29 June at 3:30pm in the United Kingdom and 4:30pm local time. It is then scheduled to finish at 3:30pm BST and 4:30pm local on Sunday 30 June to cap off four consecutive days of track action in Belgium.

It begins with free practice on Thursday 27 June, where drivers will start a 90-minute session at 10:20am BST (11:20am local time) before pre-qualifying that afternoon. Pre-qualifying is effectively another free practice, this time lasting for 60 minutes, however the results from this session will determine Saturday’s grid if qualifying for any reason cannot happen.

Thursday is set to be very busy, as pre-qualifying is just the second of four sessions happening that day. What follows is qualifying, due to start at 7:35pm BST (8:35pm local time) which will consist of four 15-minute sessions where one driver from each car will contest a different part. Three-driver crews skip Q1.

The average lap time across the sessions establishes the order, with qualifying determining who starts from 21st downwards as the top 20 fastest cars progress to Friday's Super Pole Shootout.

Before then, however, is a 90-minute practice session at 9:25pm BST (10:25pm local) on Thursday which gives teams the chance to test their cars at night, often the most challenging part of the race given the reduced visibility and drop in temperature.

Friday is all about Super Pole. A 30-minute session beginning at 2:45pm BST (3:45pm) entails each team nominating a driver to set two flying laps, with the best time being recorded. This will determine the top 20 grid spots, while there is also a 30-minute warm-up session at 7:10pm BST (8:10pm local) on Friday evening before the race starts the following day.

What are the timings for the 2024 Spa 24 Hours?

Here are the full timings for this week’s Spa 24 Hours:

Date
Session
Start time
Thursday 27 June
Free practice
10:20am BST/11:20am local time
Thursday 27 June
Pre-qualifying
3:30pm BST/4:30pm local time
Thursday 27 June
Qualifying
7:35pm BST/8:35pm local time
Thursday 27 June
Night practice
9:25pm BST/10:25pm local time
Friday 28 June
Super Pole Shootout
2:45pm BST/3:45pm local time
Friday 28 June
Warm-up
7:10pm BST/8:10pm local time
Saturday 29 June
Race start
3:30pm BST/4:30pm local time
Sunday 30 June
Race ends
3:30pm BST/4:30pm local time

How can I watch the 2024 Spa 24 Hours?

The Spa 24 Hours is available to watch via Motorsport.tv, which will live stream qualifying, Super Pole, the race warm-up and the main event which means the practice sessions are not being broadcast. On Saturday, there will also be a one-hour build-up to the race while shortly after the 24-hour contest has finished, Motorsport.tv will upload highlights of the action.

Motorsport.tv's coverage is available worldwide - except for in Japan - and this year’s Spa 24 Hours can be watched via the platform for free.

Date
Session
Channel
Coverage from
Thursday 27 June
Qualifying
7:30pm BST/8:30pm local time
Friday 28 June
Super Pole Shootout
2:40pm BST/3:40pm local time
Friday 28 June
Warm-up
7:10pm BST/8:10pm local time
Saturday 29 June
Race
2:30pm BST/3:30pm local time
Live stream links for the 2024 Spa 24 Hours

Here are the different links for each session that is available via Motorsport.tv:

Qualifying: https://motorsport.tv/gt-world/video/round-4-24-hours-of-spa-qualifying/192376 

Super Pole Shootout: https://motorsport.tv/gt-world/video/round-4-24-hours-of-spa-super-pole-shootout/192377 

Warm-up: https://motorsport.tv/gt-world/video/round-4-24-hours-of-spa-warmup/192375 

Spa 24 Hours: https://motorsport.tv/gt-world/video/round-4-24-hours-of-spa-race/192378 

Entry list for the 2024 Spa 24 Hours

The Spa 24 Hours is split across five categories: Pro, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Pro-Am. Eligibility is determined by the FIA grading system.

The Pro category, the highest-ranked class, has no restrictions on driver grading. But in the Gold class, a maximum of three gold-rated drivers must pair up with one silver; while the Silver class may comprise entirely of drivers with that grading. 

A maximum line-up of platinum-silver-silver-bronze is permitted in the Bronze Cup, while in the Pro-Am category, teams must field a driver line-up that consists of no more than two platinum and two bronze drivers.

#17 Scherer Sport PHX Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Luca Engstler, Kelvin Van Der Linde, Nicki Thiim

#17 Scherer Sport PHX Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Luca Engstler, Kelvin Van Der Linde, Nicki Thiim

Photo by: SRO

For this year’s Spa 24 Hours, nine manufacturers will be represented. Mercedes has the most cars entered with 14, ahead of Porsche on 12, Audi with eight and seven for Ferrari. Aston Martin, BMW, Lamborghini and McLaren all have six cars competing, while there is just one Ford Mustang GT3.

Car Number
Team
Car
Drivers
Pro - 24 cars
2
Mercedes-AMG Team
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Jules Gounon
Fabian Schiller
Luca Stolz
7
Comtoyou Racing
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
Mattia Drudi
Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
9
Boutsen VDS
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Thomas Drouet
Maximilian Gotz
Ulysse de Pauw
22
Schumacher CLRT
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Dorian Boccolacci
Ayhancan Guven
Laurin Heinrich
23
Phantom Global Racing
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Joel Eriksson
Jaxon Evans
Thomas Preining
28
HAAS RT
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
Simon Gachet
Jan Heylen
Dennis Lind
32
Team WRT
BMW M4 GT3
Sheldon van der Linde
Dries Vanthoor
Charles Weerts
34
Walkenhorst Motorsport
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
Henrique Chaves
Ross Gunn
David Pittard
46
Team WRT
BMW M4 GT3
Raffaele Marciello
Maxime Martin
Valentino Rossi
48
Mercedes-AMG Team
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Lucas Auer
Maro Engel
Daniel Morad
51
AF Corse
Ferrari 296 GT3
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Davide Rigon
Alessio Rovera
63
Iron Lynx
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
Mirko Bortolotti
Matteo Cairoli
Andrea Caldarelli
64
Proton Competition
Ford Mustang GT3
Christopher Mies
Dennis Olsen
Frederic Vervisch
71
AF Corse
Ferrari 296 GT3
Vincent Abril
Thomas Neubauer
David Vidales
92
SSR Performance with Herberth
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Matt Campbell
Mathieu Jasmine
Frederic Makowiecki
96
Rutronik Racing
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Julien Andlauer
Sven Muller
Patric Niederhauser
98
Rowe Racing
BMW M4 GT3
Philipp Eng
Marco Wittmann
Nick Yelloly
99
Tresor Attempto Racing
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
Alex Aka
Ricardo Feller
Christopher Haase
130
Mercedes-AMG Team
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Ralf Aron
Daniel Juncadella
Frederik Vesti
159
Garage 59
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
Tom Gamble
Benjamin Goethe
Dean MacDonald
163
Grasser Racing Team
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
Marco Mapelli
Jordan Pepper
Franck Perera
911
Pure Rxcing
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Klaus Bachler
Alex Malykhin
Joel Sturm
992
HubAuto Racing
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Kevin Estre
Patrick Pilet
Laurens Vanthoor
998
Rowe Racing
BMW M4 GT3
Augusto Farfus
Dan Harper
Max Hesse
Gold - 6 cars
25
Sainteloc Junior Team
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
Paul Evrard
Gilles Magnus
Jim Pla
Ugo de Wilde
60
2 Seas Motorsport
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Isa Al Khalifa
Frank Bird
Martin Kodric
Lewis Williamson
77
Haupt Racing Team
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Michele Beretta
Arjun Maini
Jusuf Owega
88
Tresor Attempto Racing
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
Glenn van Berlo
Lorenzo Ferrari
Leonardo Moncini
Lorenzo Patrese
111
CSA Racing
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
Romain Carton
Adam Eteki
Arthur Rougier
Steven Palette
777
AlManar Racing
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Al Faisal Al Zubair
Dominik Baumann
Philip Ellis
Mikael Grenier
Silver - 10 cars
3
GetSpeed
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Anthony Bartone
James Kell
Yannick Mattler
Aaron Walker
10
Boutsen VDS
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Sebastien Baud
Cesar Gazeau
Roee Meyuhas
Aurelien Panis
12
Comtoyou Racing
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
Nicolas Baert
Erwan Bastard
Esteban Muth
Sebastian Ogaard
19
Grasser Racing Team
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
Hugo Cook
Baptise Moulin
Mateo Llarena
Haytham Qarajouli
21
Comtoyou Racing
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
Charles Clark
Sam Dejonghe
Matisse Lismont
Xavier Maassen
26
Sainteloc Junior Team
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
Ivan Klymenko
Gilles Stadsbader
Marcus Paverud
Alban Varutti
35
Walkenhorst Motorsport
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
Lorcan Hanafin
Romain Leroux
Maxime Robin
55
Dinamic GT
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Axel Blom
Marius Nakken
Theo Nouet
Jop Rappange
57
Winward Racing
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
Daan Arrow
Colin Caresani
Tanart Sathienthirakul
90
Madpanda Motorsport
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
Patrick Assenheimer
Karol Basz
Ezequiel Perez Companc
Alain Valente
Bronze - 21 cars
5
Optimum Motorsport
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
Ben Barnicoat
Shaun Balfe
Sam Neary
Ruben del Sarte
8
Kessel Racing
Ferrari 296 GT3
Daniele Di Amato
David Fumanelli
Nicolo Rosi
Niccolo Schiro
11
Comtoyou Racing
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
Kobe Pauwels
Dante Rappange
Job van Uitert
John de Wilde
27
Optimum Motorsport
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
Rob Bell
Ollie Millroy
Mark Radcliffe
Fran Rueda
30
OQ by Oman Racing
BMW M4 GT3
Ahmad Al Harthy
Sam De Haan
Jens Klingmann
Calan Williams
36
Walkenhorst Motorsport
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
Tim Creswick
Bijoy Garg
Ben Green
Mex Jansen
52
AF Corse
Ferrari 296 GT3
Andrea Bertolini
Jef Machiels
Louis Machiels
Tommaso Mosca
54
Dinamic GT
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Marvin Dienst
Guilherme Oliveira
Philipp Sager
Christopher Zochling
66
Tresor Attempto Racing
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
Max Hofer
Andrey Mukovoz
Alexey Nesov
Dylan Pereira
72
Barwell Motorsport
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
Patrick Kujala
Mattia Michelotto
Gabriel Rindone
Casper Stevenson
74
Kessel Racing
Ferrari 296 GT3
John Hartshorne
Chandler Hull
Phil Keen
Ben Tuck
78
Barwell Motorsport
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
Till Bechtolsheimer
Ricky Collard
Antoine Doquin
Sandy Mitchell
80
Lionspeed GP with Herberth
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Antares Au
Alexander Fach
Alessio Picariello
Martin Rump
83
Iron Dames
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
Sarah Bovy
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
91
Herberth Motorsport
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Ralf Bohn
Alfred Renauer
Robert Renauer
Morris Schuring
93
Tempesta Racing
Ferrari 296 GT3
Eddie Cheever III
Chris Froggatt
Jonathan Hui
Lilou Wadoux
97
Rutronik Racing
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Dustin Blattner
Loek Hartog
Dennis Marschall
Zacharie Robichon
158
Garage 59
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
James Baldwin
Nicolai Kjærgaard
Chris Salkeld
Mark Sansom
188
Garage 59
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
Marvin Kirchhofer
Louis Prette
Miguel Ramos
Adam Smalley
333
Rinaldi Racing
Ferrari 296 GT3
Fabrizio Crestani
Felipe Fernandez Laser
Christian Hook
David Perel
991
Century Motorsport
BMW M4 GT3
Pedro Ebrahim
Darren Leung
Connor De Phillippi
Toby Sowery
Pro-Am - 6 cars
4
CrowdStrike Racing
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Colin Braun
Nicky Catsburg
Ian James
George Kurtz
16
Uno Racing Team
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Indy Dontje
David Pun
RIO
Kevin Tse
38
HAAS RT
Audi R8 LMS Evo II
Julius Adomavicius
Olivier Bertels
Armand Fumal
Brad Schumacher
61
Earl Bamber Motorsport
Porsche 911 GT3 R
Earl Bamber
Adrian D’Silva
Brendon Leitch
Kerong Li
100
Team RJN
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
Alex Buncombe
Chris Buncombe
Josh Caygill
Jann Mardenborough
888
Triple Eight JMR
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
Prince Jefri Ibrahim
Martin Konrad
Jordan Love
Alexander Sims

