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GT World Challenge Europe Endurance CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa

Starting Grid for Spa 24 Hours shaken up by penalties against 10 cars

A long list of grid penalties results in a new starting order for the 2026 24 Hours of Spa after 10 cars were penalised and four will start from the pit lane

Heiko Stritzke
Heiko Stritzke
Published:
Gridstrafen ohne Ende: Neue Startaufstellung zu den 24h Spa 2026

The starting grid for the 2026 race has been rocked by a slew of penalties

Photo by: SRO

Following Superpole, a whole series of grid penalties were issued ahead of the 2026 24 Hours of Spa. Most notably, the third-placed #50 AF Corse Ferrari had all its laps disallowed because the data logger was not plugged in and could not record data.

The same penalty was applied to the #66 Attempto Audi, because the car did not comply with the Balance of Performance (BoP) regarding ground clearance and the wing. The pole position in the Silver Cup thus goes to the #6 GetSpeed Mercedes.

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The two Aston Martins that were eliminated in Superpole 1 committed the same offence. They were found to be running with boost pressure that was about 15 millibars too high.

There were also penalties after qualifying. The #111 CSA McLaren did not run according to the correct BoP, and the data logger was not plugged in on the #89 Lionspeed Porsche.

Four cars will start from the pit lane after engine changes before qualifying: #80 Lionspeed Porsche, #9 Pure Rxcing Porsche, #79 Tsunami Porsche, and #12 GetSpeed Mercedes.

The #56 Blackthorn Aston Martin must serve a 150-second stop and hold penalty during the race because it had the engine changed after qualifying.

Further grid penalties for various offences affect the #8 Car Collection Porsche (+15 places) as well as the #33 2 Seas Mercedes, the #86 High Class Porsche, and the #93 Tempesta Porsche (5 places each).

The GetSpeed Mercedes takes pole in the Silver Cup

The GetSpeed Mercedes takes pole in the Silver Cup

Photo by: SRO/JEP

New Starting Grid 2026 Spa 24 Hours

1. AF-Corse-Ferrari #51 (Rovera/Mosca/Nielsen)
2. Garage-59-McLaren #58 (Fleming/Prette/Goethe)
3. Verstappen-Mercedes #3 (Juncadella/Lulham/Gounon)
4. Selected-Car-Ferrari #71 (Laursen/Ebdrup/Birch/Schandorff)
5. Kessel-Ferrari #74 (Blattner/Tuck/Jaubert/Marschall)
6. GetSpeed-Mercedes #48 (Auer/Stolz/Engel)
7. Garage-59-McLaren #59 (Loake/MacDonald/Kirchhöfer)
8. Attempto-Audi #99 (Pereira/Frassineti/Aka)
9. GetSpeed-Mercedes #6 (Bartone/Panis/Gazeau/Basz)
10. HRT-Ford #64 (Maini/Scherer/Drouet)
11. Rinaldi-Ferrari #45 (Duran/Medler/Balzan/Perel)
12. RJN-McLaren #23 (Brichacek/Fitz-Simon/Lynn/B. Dorr)
13. Optimum-McLaren #5 (Owega/D. Rappange/Oliveira/Porter)
14. Boutsen-VDS-Porsche #2 (Schuring/Boccolacci/Picariello)
15. WRT-BMW #32 (van der Linde/Pepper/Weerts)
16. Schumacher-CLRT-Porsche #22 (Guven/Campbell/Makowiecki)
17. Grasser-Lamborghini #63 (Perera/Paul/Bortolotti)
18. Rowe-BMW #98 (Farfus/Dennis/Marciello)
19. Greystone-McLaren #44 (Meakin/Kelly/Pintos/Rattican)
20. WRT-BMW #46 (Rossi/Harper/Hesse)

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21. Optimum-McLaren #4 (Smalley/Tomlinson/H. George/Del Sarte)
22. Motopark-Mercedes #20 (Revesz/Mansell/Mettler/Andrade)
23. Boutsen-VDS-Porsche #10 (Magnus/Knutsson/Ghiretti)
24. Rowe-BMW #998 (de Wilde/Tramnitz/Klingmann)
25. Sainteloc-Audi #25 (Perez Companc/Cheli/Klymenko/Legeret)
26. AF-Corse-Ferrari #52 (Braschi/Machiels/Zagazeta/Stadsbader)
27. Rutronik-Porsche #96 (Engstler/Mapelli/Niederhauser)
28. AF-Corse-Ferrari #50 (Wadoux/Leclerc/Gelael)
29. Comtoyou-Aston-Martin #7 (Drudi/Sorensen/Thiim)
30. Walkenhorst-Aston-Martin #34 (Day/Krognes/Chaves)
31. Attempto-Audi #66 (Kastelic/Levi/Ogaard/Mazzola)
32. Winward-Mercedes #87 (Dienst/Piana/Salikhov/Arrow)
33. Comtoyou-Aston-Martin #21 (Baud/Dorison/Pauwels/Söderström)
34. Dinamic-GT #54 (Cabirou/Sathienthirakul/Simonazzi/Whiteside)
35. Walkenhorst-Aston-Martin #35 (Ischer/Simon/Villagomez/Robin)
36. CSA-Racing #555 (Moulin/Sanjay/Andriolo/Lecertua)
37. Steller-Motorsport #24 (Pedersen/Ried/Doquin/Lind)
38. WRT-BMW #30 (Montenegro/Cordeel/Detry/Lismont)
39. Paradine-Competition #992 (Rowledge/Rappange/Hahn/Aguilera)
40. 2Seas-Mercedes #222 (Barr/Dawson/Patterson/Jewiss)

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41. Oman-Racing-Aston-Martin #42 (Williams/Al Harthy/Ebrahim/Sagrera)
42. Herberth-Porsche #91 (Bohn/Renauer/van Eijndhoven/Jaminet)
43. Tresor-Attempto-Audi #88 (Balcaen/Castelein/Castelein/Palette)
44. AF-Corse-Ferrari #70 (Schreiner/Kolovos/Di Amato/Sette Camara)
45. Grupo-Prom-Racing #177 (Hernandez Ortega/Tribaudini/Caresani/Christodoulou)
46. Haas-RT #28 (Toledo/Dempsey/Vaxiviere/Molina)
47. GetSpeed-Mercedes #999 (Charlaix/Boisson/Klein/Paque)
48. High-Class-Porsche #86 (Li/Fjordbach/Yuan/Ye)
49. JMR-Motorsport #0 (Ibrahim/Ibrahim/Love/Green)
50. Tempesta-Racing #93 (Cheever/Hui/Froggatt/Jansen)
51. Mihlner-Motorsport #123 (Muller/Hall/Fumal/Latorre)
52. GetSpeed-Mercedes #17 (Martin/Götz/Schiller)
53. Lionspeed-Porsche #89 (Fontana/Mardini/Jefferies/Kolb)
54. Paradine-Competition #991 (Fourie/Leung/Pittard/Kellett)
55. Rutronik-Porsche #97 (Rump/Au/Gatting/Muller)
56. JMW-Motorsport #60 (Kiefer/Ineichen/Heinemann/Chovet)
57. Comtoyou-Aston-Martin #700 (Knauf/Servais/Bovy/Baert)
58. Comtoyou-Aston-Martin #11 (Tomasoni/Muss/Marcelli/Jelmini)
59. Razoon-Racing #914 (McDermott/Beecroft/Bennett/Fullwood)
60. Blackthorn-Aston-Martin #56 (Adam/Leroux/Petrobelli/Hanafin)*

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61. Eastalent-Racing #84 (Reicher/Winkelhock/Haase)
62. 2Seas-Mercedes #33 (Hart/Noble/Walker/Williamson)
63. CSA-McLaren #111 (Pla/Rougier/Gachet/Kell)
64. HRT-Ford #65 (Wiebelhaus/Reis/Oosten/Coseteng)
65. Car-Collection-Porsche #8 (Rosi/Krahn/Schiro/Sturm)

*150 seconds Stop and Hold penalty in the first laps

Starting from pitlane:

1. Lionspeed-Porsche #80 (Feller/Preining/Buus)
2. Pure-Rxcing-Porsche #9 (Nessow/Trulli/Malichin/Hofer)
3. Tsunami-Porsche #79 (Zelger/Babini/Hamaguchi/Menzel)
4. GetSpeed-Mercedes #12 (Rindone/Waberski/Kalender/Grenier)

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