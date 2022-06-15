Estre, Christensen, Lietz re-unite at Spa 24 Hours in GPX Porsche

Listen to this article

The Porsche factory drivers will reunite for the Spa classic on July 30-31 aboard a Porsche 911 GT3 R run by ART Grand Prix as part of GPX’s assault on this year’s Intercontinental GT Challenge.

Estre, Christensen and Lietz, who all race for Porsche in the World Endurance Championship, came together for Spa in 2019 when GPX decided to switch its regular Silver Cup entry in the Blancpain GT Series (now known as the GT World Challenge Europe) to the Pro class of the double-points round.

The victory for the Porsche trio came in the team’s maiden entry in the top class and only its fourth start in the championship.

GPX managing director Pierre-Brice Mena said that bringing the three Porsche drivers back together “reminds us of some good memories”.

“We’ve got the ambition and the will to go for the win as always, but we have to remain humble when faced with all the traps of this race and the quality of our rivals,” he added.

Estre explained that he loved racing with GPX, which he describe as “group of real motorsport enthusiasts”.

“We arrived a bit like three gate crashers at Spa who turned out to be just what the party needed!” he said

Christensen added: “I think it’s a good thing to keep drivers together who get on well from a human point of view. I think it can give us an advantage over our rivals.”

Estre, Christensen and Lietz subsequently raced a GPX Porsche in the Kyalami 9 Hours round of the IGTC in 2019.

GPX switched technical partners from Monlau Competicion to ART for 2021 and finished second in the GT class of the Asian Le Mans Series ahead of an assault on the GTWCE Endurance Cup.

The campaign yielded a victory at the Paul Ricard 1000Km six-hour fixture in May for full-season drivers Earl Bamber, Matt Campbell and Matthieu Jaminet, who were all contracted by Porsche.

For this year, the team has switched the focus of its sportscar programme to the IGTC.

It skipped the delayed Bathurst 12 Hours series-opener in May as a result of the change of date and the event’s switch to a pro-am format.