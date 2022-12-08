Vanthoor, Weerts join BMW as 2023 works drivers
Former Audi stalwarts Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts have joined WRT in making the switch to BMW as the German brand's latest works drivers for 2023.
Belgians Vanthoor and Weerts formed a successful duo at Audi team WRT in the GT World Challenge Europe, taking three consecutive Sprint Cup titles in the Audi R8 LMS as well as an overall title in 2021.
Along with the Vincent Vosse-led team, the pair have moved to BMW for 2023, defending the Bavarian brand's colours in the GT World Challenge Europe and Intercontinental GT Challenge with the BMW M4 GT3.
Vanthoor and Weerts are the latest additions to a 20-strong works roster that includes fellow newcomer Rene Rast and BMW returnee Maxime Martin.
“We have improved what was already a very strong squad of works drivers with Rene Rast, Maxime Martin, Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts," says Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport.
"On the team side, we are continuing our collaborations, which have grown over many years, including with BMW M Team RLL, BMW M Team RMG and ROWE Racing.
"Of course, we also plan to continue with our DTM champion team Schubert Motorsport, although we weren’t able to fix anything yet due to the current DTM situation.
"We also welcome BMW M Team WRT as a new BMW M Motorsport team. We are facing some exciting sporting challenges in 2023 and the years to come, for which we need the best teams and drivers."
Race winner #32 Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II GT: Charles Weerts, Dries Vanthoor
Photo by: SRO
Vanthoor and Weerts are also expected to represent BMW in the Nurburgring 24 Hours, a race which the youngest of the two Vanthoor brothers has already won twice.
BMW's biggest challenge in 2023 is the debut of its new LMP2-based BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh car, which will enter competition in next month's Daytona 24 Hours.
BMW M Team RLL will field two new hybrid prototypes in IMSA's rebranded GTP class, driven by Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, Philipp Eng and Augusto Farfus.
Sheldon van der Linde and Marco Wittmann join the ranks at the endurance rounds at Daytona and Sebring, with IndyCar star Colton Herta also making an appearance at Daytona.
Latest news
Kevin Magnussen to partner father Jan in Daytona 24 Hours
Racing father and son Jan and Kevin Magnussen are to team up again in next month’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona in a Porsche 911 GT3 R in the GTD class.
Trackside view: What the brave new world of LMDh really looks like
As the future of sportscar racing in Europe has witnessed a tantalizing drip-drip of Le Mans Hypercars from Toyota, Glickenhaus, Peugeot, Ferrari and Vanwall, across the pond in America the LMDh era arrived with a big bang at Daytona last week as Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche all hit the track together for the first time.
Leclerc expecting “smooth transition” under new Ferrari F1 boss
Charles Leclerc believes that Ferrari will undergo a “smooth transition” when a new Formula 1 team principal takes over next year.
Rovanpera expects bigger WRC title challenge after Tanak’s M-Sport switch
Kalle Rovanpera expects a bigger challenge to defend his World Rally Championship title in 2023 now there are winning drivers in all three teams, following Ott Tanak’s move to M-Sport.