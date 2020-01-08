Top events
Previous
GT / Special feature

Promoted: Behind the scenes of a young driver shootout

shares
comments
Jan 8, 2020, 10:58 PM

Lamborghini has announced its official factory line-up for 2020, with a graduate from the Young Drivers' programme graduating to a works seat and opening the door for new talent to follow his path.

Unearthing the next generation of drivers is the lifeblood of any racing team or manufacturer programme in motorsport.  In all the top categories of racing, fans love to see young drivers come through to challenge the established names.

At Lamborghini, the manufacturer organises an international shoot-out for 16-25-year-olds to find a new driver each year who will get support to race in the International GT series. The marque has had a remarkable couple of years of success in GT racing, winning Daytona 24hrs and Sebring 12hrs twice and taking the triple crown of Blancpain GT series.

Last year’s Young Driver winner, 19-year-old Giacomo Altoe, had a great 2019 season, winning the GT Open championship, becoming the youngest driver ever to win the series, and he has now been announced as one of the manufacturer’s factory drivers. While Altoe now joins the factory roster of Blancpain GT champions Andrea Caldarelli and Marco Mapelli, Dennis Lind, Franck Perera and Giovanni Venturini – one further driver has earned a break with Lamborghini and follows in the footsteps of Altoe.

Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo

Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo

Photo by: Lamborghini S.p.A.

We went behind the scenes at Lamborghini’s World Finals in Jerez, Spain as it looks for Altoe’s successor and we followed the fortunes of three young challengers; Jack Bartholomew (UK), Danny Kroes (Holland) and Jacob Eidson (USA) who have been developing their skills in the rapid Huracan Evo GT car. They were evaluated by a group led by Giorgio Sanna, Head of Lamborghini’s motorsport division, Squadra Corse. 

“Every feedback you get from the car is what a proper race car should do; the acceleration, braking capability, the handling,” says Eidson.

“The programme is made to support the young talents to become professional drivers,” says Squadra Corse boss Sanna. “Not only to improve their driving skill but also to improve their mindset, attitude on training, communication and all the details that are fundamental for the professional driver.”

The winner of the challenge will compete in his first season of GT3 racing with the support of Lamborghini. But who came out on top? Watch the video to find out.

