New Vantage GT3 to make race debut at Le Mans

Aston Martin's new GT3 car will make its race debut in this weekend's one-make event for the British manufacturer's cars on the Le Mans 24 Hours support bill.

The 2019 Vantage GT3 announced last month will take part in the Aston Martin Racing Festival race on Saturday morning ahead of the start of the FIA World Endurance Championship blue riband round.

The first Vantage GT3, a development car still seven months away from homologation, will be raced in the 45-minute event by Aston Martin test and reserve driver Ross Gunn.

The event is being used as a launch for the car in front of prospective purchasers competing in the Festival race.

The car was given a shakedown ahead of its race debut at the Turweston aerodrome by Gunn at the back end of last week.

The new GT3, which replaces the V12 Vantage that came on stream in 2012, is based on Aston's new-for-2018 GTE car.

AMR president David King said: "We’ve already seen a high level of interest from potential customers and we only expect that to grow as the car evolves closer to its homologation date."

Aston's track day Vulcan will also make its race debut in the Festival event.

High-profile drivers taking part in the Festival event include 1990 Le Mans winner and ex-Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle, who is sharing a Vantage GT4 with record-breaking Olympian Sir Chris Hoy.

The new GT4-spec Vantage is also making its public debut at Le Mans this weekend and is on display in the AMR Festival paddock.