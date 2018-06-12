FIA reveals format for new GT Nations Cup

The FIA has revealed further details of its new GT Nations Cup concept, which will be held for the first time at the end of this year in Bahrain.

SRO boss Stephane Ratel announced plans for a ‘Cup of Nations’ for amateur drivers and GT3 machinery last year, with an October date at Russian Grand Prix venue Sochi mooted.

The concept was rubber-stamped at the latest FIA World Motor Sport Council, but has been moved to Bahrain and will take place on 30 November-1 December.

It is meant to complement the FIA GT World Cup at Macau [pictured above], which also features GT3 cars but from now on will be reserved for gold and platinum-graded drivers.

The Nations Cup will feature one car per country, shared by a silver and a bronze driver selected by the relevant national sporting authority and featuring a livery that incorporates national colours.

These cars can be entered by any team, and teams are permitted to run multiple cars.

A 60-minute main race will be preceded by a pair of hour-long qualifying races and two 20-minute qualifying sessions to define the grids for the qualifying races.

“The GT3 category is popular around the world, with strong competitions organised nationally in addition to the hugely successful FIA GT World Cup,” commented FIA President Jean Todt.

“The format for this exciting new FIA GT Nations Cup, with ASNs selecting two drivers to compete for their country, is very unusual in motorsport, and it will provide an engaging spectacle for the fans.”

An entry list for the GT Nations Cup is set to be unveiled by the FIA no later than the end of September.