Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
GT / Breaking news

Falken to give 2019-spec Porsche GT3 customer debut

shares
comments
Falken to give 2019-spec Porsche GT3 customer debut
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Sep 18, 2018, 3:38 PM

Falken Motorsports will give the 2019 version of the Porsche 911 GT3 R its customer racing debut at the Nurburgring this weekend.

Porsche factory drivers Nick Tandy and Laurens Vanthoor join Falken regular Martin Ragginger for the seventh round of the Nurburgring-based VLN championship.

The 2019-spec 911 GT3 R was revealed by Porsche at this year's Nurburgring 24 Hours in May, and has since made its competition debut in the VLN in the hands of the factory Manthey team.

However, this weekend will mark the first time it has been raced by a customer squad, and as the new machine has yet to receive its FIA homologation, the Schnabl Engineering-run Falken squad will take part in the SPX class.

The team's BMW M6 GT3 will be shared by Peter Dumbreck and Stef Dusseldorp.

Falken took a one-two finish in the most recent VLN round at the start at September, as Ragginger and Klaus Bachler took the squad's current-spec Porsche to victory ahead of the BMW shared by Dusseldorp and Alexandre Imperatori.

#4 Falken Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R: Klaus Bachler, Martin Ragginger

#4 Falken Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R: Klaus Bachler, Martin Ragginger

Photo by: Jan Brucke/VLN

Next GT article
Kyalami nine-hour race revived as IGTC round

Previous article

Kyalami nine-hour race revived as IGTC round
Load comments

About this article

Series GT , VLN
Drivers Nick Tandy , Laurens Vanthoor
Teams Team Falken Motorsport
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

News in depth
Falken to give 2019-spec Porsche GT3 customer debut
GT

Falken to give 2019-spec Porsche GT3 customer debut

Kyalami nine-hour race revived as IGTC round
GT

Kyalami nine-hour race revived as IGTC round

First entry announced for Macau GT World Cup
GT

First entry announced for Macau GT World Cup

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.