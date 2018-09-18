Falken to give 2019-spec Porsche GT3 customer debut

Porsche factory drivers Nick Tandy and Laurens Vanthoor join Falken regular Martin Ragginger for the seventh round of the Nurburgring-based VLN championship.

The 2019-spec 911 GT3 R was revealed by Porsche at this year's Nurburgring 24 Hours in May, and has since made its competition debut in the VLN in the hands of the factory Manthey team.

However, this weekend will mark the first time it has been raced by a customer squad, and as the new machine has yet to receive its FIA homologation, the Schnabl Engineering-run Falken squad will take part in the SPX class.

The team's BMW M6 GT3 will be shared by Peter Dumbreck and Stef Dusseldorp.

Falken took a one-two finish in the most recent VLN round at the start at September, as Ragginger and Klaus Bachler took the squad's current-spec Porsche to victory ahead of the BMW shared by Dusseldorp and Alexandre Imperatori.