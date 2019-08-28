GT champion Ide in artificial coma

Ide, who won the 2016 title in a WRT Audi R8 LMS GT3, was found at home by his wife in a confused state on August 13 and taken to hospital suffering internal bleeding.

He was then transferred to AZ Sint-Jan hospital in Bruges and has since undergone several successful surgeries, before being induced into an artificial coma.

Ide's family lawyer Stijn Verbist said: "His family and his wife were shocked by the incident. They don't know exactly what happened, but are hoping his condition improves and he can make a quick and full recovery."

The 28-year-old caused a major upset by winning the hotly-contested Sprint title in 2016, sharing with Christopher Mies and Robin Frijns. He had been a regular in GT competition since 2010, experiencing only fleeting successes until his surprise title assault, the crowning glory of his career to date.

After a difficult 2017 season again sharing with Mies, managing a best finish of sixth at Misano and Zolder, he has only competed sporadically, taking in a round of the World Rallycross Championship at Spa in an Audi S1 in May.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Blancpain GT Series said: "Our thoughts are with 2016 Sprint Cup champion Enzo Ide, who is currently being treated in hospital after suffering a head injury earlier this month.

"On behalf of his friends at SRO Motorsports Group, we wish Enzo a full and speedy recovery."