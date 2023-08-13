Subscribe
Previous / Tander to make Audi GT comeback
GT World Challenge Australia News

Australian GT ditches Shootout over tyre concerns

GT World Challenge Australia was forced to make a last-minute change to its format in Queensland this weekend following concerns over tyre temperatures.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
2023SSR5QR_DKIMG1453

The series announced a unique qualifying format for its Queensland Raceway round six weeks ago which included a Top 10 Shootout for Sunday's race.

Pro drivers would take part in qualifying to earn a spot in the Shootout, before the nominated Am driver would take over for the single-lap dash for pole.

However the format was ditched at the 11th hour thanks to concerns over tyre temperature from a small group of competitors.

It is understood that Triple Eight head honcho Roland Dane led the last-minute campaign to dump the Shootout, with Audi squad Melbourne Performance Centre also in favour of it being canned.

Other competitors were disappointed with the decision.

Instead pole will be determined by a knock-out qualifying session for the Am drivers.

The second one-hour race of the weekend starts at 2:10pm local time.

shares
comments

Tander to make Audi GT comeback
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Queensland TCR: Brown storms to round win

Queensland TCR: Brown storms to round win

TCR Australia

Queensland TCR: Brown storms to round win Queensland TCR: Brown storms to round win

Drivers injured in frightening Australian Porsche crash

Drivers injured in frightening Australian Porsche crash

Porsche

Drivers injured in frightening Australian Porsche crash Drivers injured in frightening Australian Porsche crash

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double

Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double

Norris: Quicker McLaren F1 car still doesn’t suit my driving style

Norris: Quicker McLaren F1 car still doesn’t suit my driving style

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Norris: Quicker McLaren F1 car still doesn’t suit my driving style Norris: Quicker McLaren F1 car still doesn’t suit my driving style

Newgarden rues Indy woes were “one thing after another”

Newgarden rues Indy woes were “one thing after another”

Indy IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2

Newgarden rues Indy woes were “one thing after another” Newgarden rues Indy woes were “one thing after another”

IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon

IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon

Indy IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2

IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe