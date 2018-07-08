Sign in
GP3 / Silverstone / Race report

Silverstone GP3: Piquet leads all-Trident podium

David Gruz
Jul 8, 2018, 7:47 AM

Pedro Piquet took his first GP3 victory in the Silverstone sprint race, leading Trident teammates Giuliano Alesi and Ryan Tveter.

Piquet passed pole-sitter Alesi into Abbey at the start and led all 15 laps of the race thereafter.

Alesi kept the gap under a second in the first half of the race, but lost ground later on - although he gained back some time during a late virtual safety car stint, he had to settle for second, 1.4s behind.

Tveter then passed Campos driver Leonardo Pulcini to complete an all-Trident podium.

Pulcini lost a further two places to ART pair Anthoine Hubert and Callum Ilott, dropping to sixth.

Nikita Mazepin (ART) fell behind teammate Jake Hughes after a mistake, but fought back to steal seventh from the Briton on the last lap.

Hughes, who suffered a battery failure in the feature race, recovered to eighth, escaping an incident with Niko Kari (MP), which resulted in the Finn's spin and retirement.

Dorian Boccolacci (MP) and Tatiana Calderon (Jenzer) completed the top 10, the latter from 17th on the grid.

Arden duo Julien Falchero and Gabriel Aubry both retired and so did David Beckmann (Jenzer), who was spun out by Joey Mawson (Arden) - causing the race's lone VSC period.

Race results:

Pos.DriverTeamTime
1 brazil Pedro Piquet  italy Trident 15 laps
2 france Giuliano Alesi  italy Trident 1.4
3 united_states Ryan Tveter  italy Trident 2.9
4 france Anthoine Hubert  france ART Grand Prix 3.5
5 united_kingdom Callum Ilott  france ART Grand Prix 3.9
6 italy Leonardo Pulcini  spain Campos Racing 9.3
7 russia Nikita Mazepin  france ART Grand Prix 12.4
8 united_kingdom Jake Hughes  france ART Grand Prix 14.0
9 france Dorian Boccolacci  netherlands MP Motorsport 14.6
10 colombia Tatiana Calderon  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 15.4
11 mexico Diego Menchaca  spain Campos Racing 16.0
12 italy Alessio Lorandi  italy Trident 18.2
13 australia Joey Mawson  united_kingdom Arden International 18.9
14 canada Devlin DeFrancesco  netherlands MP Motorsport 19.1
15 united_states Juan Manuel Correa  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 19.3
16 finland Simo Laaksonen  spain Campos Racing 22.8
Ret france Julien Falchero  united_kingdom Arden International 3 laps
Ret  finland Niko Kari  netherlands MP Motorsport 3 laps
Ret germany  David Beckmann  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 4 laps
Ret  france Gabriel Aubry  united_kingdom Arden International 4 laps
