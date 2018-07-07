Silverstone GP3: Hubert retakes points lead with win

The first incident in the race occurred right after the start at Turn 1 where Arden's Julien Falchero, sandwiched between Jenzer duo David Beckmann and Juan Manuel Correa, hit the latter.

One VSC stint was followed by another as Tatiana Calderon was spun out by Gabriel Aubry on the exit of Luffield.

Calderon was able to continue only to then stop on the Hangar straight when it was back to green, prompting the safety car.

After the restart, Hubert soon built a lead of a second over Nikita Mazepin - the gap remained fairly steady for the majority of the race, but Hubert had better pace in the end and won by 3.9s.

Hubert, who led the championship after the first two rounds of the season at Barcelona and Paul Ricard but fell behind Callum Ilott last time out in Austria, is back ahead with a six-point gap.

Ilott completed an all-ART podium a further 2.5s behind as the local driver edged ahead of fellow Ferrari junior Giuliano Alesi at the start.

Trident's Ryan Tveter finished as best of the rest behind the ART trio, while Dorian Boccolacci was fifth after trading positions with Leonardo Pulcini a couple of times with moves at Stowe.

Pulcini's sixth place was under threat from Pedro Piquet in the dying stages, but the Brazilian damaged his front wing as he attempted a move into Stowe.

He lost pace but held on to seventh ahead of Alesi, who secured pole position for Sunday's race in eighth.

Alesi dropped three positions at the start and lost further ground after the safety car restart to fall outside the top 10.

But, after a move on Niko Kari, he put pressure on Mawson and eventually made a move at Stowe.

Mawson had to settle for ninth after spending the whole race defending first from ART's Jake Hughes and, after the Briton retired with a mechanical issue, Alesi.

Kari lost the final top 10 position to Alessio Lorandi on the final lap, the Italian impressively recovering from a stall at the start.

