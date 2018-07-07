Global
GP3 Silverstone Race report

Silverstone GP3: Hubert retakes points lead with win

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
07/07/2018 09:21

Anthoine Hubert survived two VSC periods and a safety car restart to win the GP3 feature race at Silverstone and take the championship lead.

The first incident in the race occurred right after the start at Turn 1 where Arden's Julien Falchero, sandwiched between Jenzer duo David Beckmann and Juan Manuel Correa, hit the latter.

One VSC stint was followed by another as Tatiana Calderon was spun out by Gabriel Aubry on the exit of Luffield.

Calderon was able to continue only to then stop on the Hangar straight when it was back to green, prompting the safety car.

After the restart, Hubert soon built a lead of a second over Nikita Mazepin - the gap remained fairly steady for the majority of the race, but Hubert had better pace in the end and won by 3.9s.

Hubert, who led the championship after the first two rounds of the season at Barcelona and Paul Ricard but fell behind Callum Ilott last time out in Austria, is back ahead with a six-point gap.

Ilott completed an all-ART podium a further 2.5s behind as the local driver edged ahead of fellow Ferrari junior Giuliano Alesi at the start.

Trident's Ryan Tveter finished as best of the rest behind the ART trio, while Dorian Boccolacci was fifth after trading positions with Leonardo Pulcini a couple of times with moves at Stowe.

Pulcini's sixth place was under threat from Pedro Piquet in the dying stages, but the Brazilian damaged his front wing as he attempted a move into Stowe.

He lost pace but held on to seventh ahead of Alesi, who secured pole position for Sunday's race in eighth.

Alesi dropped three positions at the start and lost further ground after the safety car restart to fall outside the top 10.

But, after a move on Niko Kari, he put pressure on Mawson and eventually made a move at Stowe.

Mawson had to settle for ninth after spending the whole race defending first from ART's Jake Hughes and, after the Briton retired with a mechanical issue, Alesi.

Kari lost the final top 10 position to Alessio Lorandi on the final lap, the Italian impressively recovering from a stall at the start.

Race results

ClaDriverTeamLapsTime
1 france Anthoine Hubert  france ART Grand Prix 20 -
2 russia Nikita Mazepin  france ART Grand Prix 20 3.9
3 united_kingdom Callum Ilott  france ART Grand Prix 20 6.4
4 united_states Ryan Tveter  italy Trident 20 10.7
5 france Dorian Boccolacci  netherlands MP Motorsport 20 15.0
6 italy Leonardo Pulcini  spain Campos Racing 20 18.0
7 brazil Pedro Piquet  italy Trident 20 19.7
8 france Giuliano Alesi  italy Trident 20 21.2
9 australia Joey Mawson  united_kingdom Arden International 20 23.1
10 italy Alessio Lorandi  italy Trident 20 23.4
11 finland Niko Kari  netherlands MP Motorsport 20 24.2
12 mexico Diego Menchaca  spain Campos Racing 20 24.9
13 finland Simo Laaksonen  spain Campos Racing 20 26.7
14 germany David Beckmann  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 20 27.3
15 canada Devlin DeFrancesco  netherlands MP Motorsport 20 28.8
  united_kingdom Jake Hughes  france ART Grand Prix 12 8 laps
  colombia Tatiana Calderon  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 3 17 laps
  france Gabriel Aubry  united_kingdom Arden International 2 18 laps
  france Julien Falchero  united_kingdom Arden International 0 20 laps
  united_states Juan Manuel Correa  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 0 20 laps
