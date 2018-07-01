Global
GP3 Spielberg Race report

Red Bull Ring GP3: Hughes victorious after start drama

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
01/07/2018 08:24

Jake Hughes outduelled Pedro Piquet for victory in the Red Bull Ring GP3 sprint race, as the top three drivers on the grid collided at Turn 1.

Ryan Tveter and Giuliano Alesi both had better starts than polesitter David Beckmann, moving to the inside and the outside of the German driver respectively.

But Tveter slightly moving towards the outside resulted in the trio colliding.

Hughes and Piquet went side-by-side into Remus, now fighting for the lead, with the Briton claiming the lead by having the inside line into the right-hander.

The start crash prompted a short virtual safety car stint, and Hughes had a 1.2s lead when the race went back to green, as Piquet had to defend from the charging Leonardo Pulcini.

But Piquet held off Pulcini and was soon all over Hughes and took the lead into Schlossgold with the help of DRS, only for Hughes to fight back and make an identical move two laps later.

Piquet had no more uses of DRS left, as regulations only allow the device to be used in four laps in GP3 sprint races, and the Brazilian couldn't challenge Hughes for the win again.

Hughes eventually finished the race with a 0.8s gap over Piquet.

Pulcini and Callum Ilott spent the race in third and fourth but Dorian Boccolacci saved his DRS uses for the last two laps.

He moved past Ilott on the penultimate lap but his attempt on Pulcini at Remus resulted in both drivers going wide - while Pulcini ran through the escape zone, Boccolacci turned on the kerbs and his exit was compromised.

That allowed Alessio Lorandi, who gained two places on the last lap, to sneak past Boccolacci and finish fourth behind Pulcini.

Boccolacci ended up fifth ahead of Ilott, Nikita Mazepin and Niko Kari.

Anthoine Hubert gained eighth places from 17th on the grid to take ninth with Joey Mawson completing the top 10 after starting last.

Race 2 results

ClaDriverTeamLapsTime
1 united_kingdom Jake Hughes  france ART Grand Prix 18 LAP
2 brazil Pedro Piquet  italy Trident 18 0.8
3 italy Leonardo Pulcini  spain Campos Racing 18 1.7
4 italy Alessio Lorandi  italy Trident 18 2.2
5 france Dorian Boccolacci  netherlands MP Motorsport 18 2.9
6 united_kingdom Callum Ilott  france ART Grand Prix 18 3.4
7 russia Nikita Mazepin  france ART Grand Prix 18 5.0
8 finland Niko Kari  netherlands MP Motorsport 18 6.1
9 france Anthoine Hubert  france ART Grand Prix 18 6.6
10 australia Joey Mawson  united_kingdom Arden International 18 7.6
11 canada Devlin DeFrancesco  netherlands MP Motorsport 18 9.0
12 colombia Tatiana Calderon  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 18 12.3
13 united_states Juan Manuel Correa  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 18 16.3
14 france Julien Falchero  united_kingdom Arden International 18 16.9
15 finland Simo Laaksonen  spain Campos Racing 18 18.4
16 mexico Diego Menchaca  spain Campos Racing 18 22.6
  france Gabriel Aubry  united_kingdom Arden International 2 16 laps
  germany David Beckmann  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 0 18 laps
  united_states Ryan Tveter  italy Trident 0 18 laps
  france Giuliano Alesi  italy Trident 0 18 laps
