GP3 Spielberg Race report

Red Bull Ring GP3: Ilott wins as Mazepin hits Hubert

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
30/06/2018 09:10

Ferrari junior Callum Ilott took a lights-to-flag win in the Red Bull Ring feature race, as well as the GP3 points lead, as erstwhile leader Anthoine Hubert was sent into a spin by Nikita Mazepin.

Hubert started the race from 19th on the grid, but had a good getaway and was running 11th after the opening lap.

He made up further ground by passing Simo Laaksonen, but then slightly damaged his front wing when he closed in on the fighting Jenzer duo of Juan Manuel Correa and David Beckmann.

Hubert was then sent into a spin by ART teammate Mazepin, who had lost out at the start when he was hit by Pedro Piquet at Turn 1, as the latter attempted to pass the Frenchman at Rindt.

As a result, Ilott took over in the championship lead as the Briton led all 24 laps of the race and won by 4.5s.

Alessio Lorandi, racing with an injured shoulder, was up to second at the start, thanks to a sluggish getaway from Jake Hughes.

The safety car was out on the opening lap as Joey Mawson stopped on the main straight.

Race direction then declared the field had to go through the pitlane behind the safety car, but in the end it was only Lorandi ducking into the pits, the Italian dropping to last as a result.

However, he was allowed to retake second before the race was back to green, only to be soon passed by both Leonardo Pulcini and Hughes.

While Pulcini finished second, Hughes lost pace later on and Lorandi retook the final podium position with Pedro Piquet claiming fourth.

Hughes was fifth ahead of Giuliano Alesi, who made a last-lap overtake on Trident teammate Ryan Tveter.

Beckmann was victorious in a late-race duel against Simo Laaksonen and took eighth and reverse grid pole position for Sunday.

The German's earlier battle with Correa ended with the latter suffering a puncture and retiring.

Dorian Boccolacci passed his MP teammate Niko Kari for the final pointscoring position.

GP3 debutant Devlin DeFrancesco failed to finish the race as he pitted with two laps remaining.

Gabriel Aubry dropped out of the top 10 with a nose change early on.

Race 1 results

ClaDriverTeamLapsTime
1 united_kingdom Callum Ilott  france ART Grand Prix 24 -
2 italy Leonardo Pulcini  spain Campos Racing 24 4.5
3 italy Alessio Lorandi  italy Trident 24 10.4
4 brazil Pedro Piquet  italy Trident 24 11.3
5 united_kingdom Jake Hughes  france ART Grand Prix 24 13.8
6 france Giuliano Alesi  italy Trident 24 14.5
7 united_states Ryan Tveter  italy Trident 24 15.3
8 germany David Beckmann  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 17.0
9 finland Simo Laaksonen  spain Campos Racing 24 18.9
10 france Dorian Boccolacci  netherlands MP Motorsport 24 19.3
11 finland Niko Kari  netherlands MP Motorsport 24 20.0
12 colombia Tatiana Calderon  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 25.3
13 russia Nikita Mazepin  france ART Grand Prix 24 27.3
14 mexico Diego Menchaca  spain Campos Racing 24 27.5
15 france Julien Falchero  united_kingdom Arden International 24 36.2
16 france Gabriel Aubry  united_kingdom Arden International 24 36.6
17 france Anthoine Hubert  france ART Grand Prix 24 52.3
18 canada Devlin DeFrancesco  netherlands MP Motorsport 22 2 laps
19 united_states Juan Manuel Correa  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 2 laps
  australia Joey Mawson  united_kingdom Arden International 0 24 laps
