Red Bull Ring GP3: Ilott wins as Mazepin hits Hubert

Ferrari junior Callum Ilott took a lights-to-flag win in the Red Bull Ring feature race, as well as the GP3 points lead, as erstwhile leader Anthoine Hubert was sent into a spin by Nikita Mazepin.

Hubert started the race from 19th on the grid, but had a good getaway and was running 11th after the opening lap.

He made up further ground by passing Simo Laaksonen, but then slightly damaged his front wing when he closed in on the fighting Jenzer duo of Juan Manuel Correa and David Beckmann.

Hubert was then sent into a spin by ART teammate Mazepin, who had lost out at the start when he was hit by Pedro Piquet at Turn 1, as the latter attempted to pass the Frenchman at Rindt.

As a result, Ilott took over in the championship lead as the Briton led all 24 laps of the race and won by 4.5s.

Alessio Lorandi, racing with an injured shoulder, was up to second at the start, thanks to a sluggish getaway from Jake Hughes.

The safety car was out on the opening lap as Joey Mawson stopped on the main straight.

Race direction then declared the field had to go through the pitlane behind the safety car, but in the end it was only Lorandi ducking into the pits, the Italian dropping to last as a result.

However, he was allowed to retake second before the race was back to green, only to be soon passed by both Leonardo Pulcini and Hughes.

While Pulcini finished second, Hughes lost pace later on and Lorandi retook the final podium position with Pedro Piquet claiming fourth.

Hughes was fifth ahead of Giuliano Alesi, who made a last-lap overtake on Trident teammate Ryan Tveter.

Beckmann was victorious in a late-race duel against Simo Laaksonen and took eighth and reverse grid pole position for Sunday.

The German's earlier battle with Correa ended with the latter suffering a puncture and retiring.

Dorian Boccolacci passed his MP teammate Niko Kari for the final pointscoring position.

GP3 debutant Devlin DeFrancesco failed to finish the race as he pitted with two laps remaining.

Gabriel Aubry dropped out of the top 10 with a nose change early on.

