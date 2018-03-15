Pulcini ends GP3 Jerez test on top

Leonardo Pulcini clocked the quickest time on the concluding day of the second GP3 pre-season test at Jerez on Thursday.

Pulcini, who has switched from Arden to Campos for his second year in the series, registered a time of 1m30.255s during the afternoon session.

The quickest laptimes came after lunch, as overnight rain meant slick tyres were not effective until the final half hour of the morning session.

Pulcini’s time was 0.208s clear of Trident’s Pedro Piquet, the Brazilian – yet to be confirmed for a 2018 seat – jumping clear of ART pair Jake Hughes and Anthoine Hubert.

Sauber Formula 1 test driver Tatiana Calderon was fifth, a mere 0.001s behind Wednesday pacesetter Hubert, as she continued to get up to speed with new team Jenzer.

Ferrari junior Callum Ilott was quickest in the drizzly morning session and bagged sixth overall, while fellow Maranello-backed youngster Giuliano Alesi was seventh for Trident.

MP Motorsport pair Niko Kari and Dorian Boccolacci took eighth and ninth – the Dutch operation opting to field only two cars for the test – as Campos rookie Simo Laaksonen completed the top 10.

One more two-day test will be held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next month, ahead of the opening round of the season at the same track in May.

Pos Driver Entrant Morning Afternoon 1 Leonardo Pulcini Leonardo Pulcini Campos Racing 1'32.363 1'30.255 2 Pedro Piquet Pedro Piquet Trident 1'32 . 997 1'30.463 3 Jake Hughes Jake Hughes ART Grand Prix 1'37 . 780 1'30.500 4 Anthoine Hubert Anthoine Hubert ART Grand Prix 1'32.080 1'30.530 5 Tatiana Calderon Tatiana Calderon Jenzer Motorsport 1'38 . 781 1'30.531 6 Callum Ilott Callum Ilott ART Grand Prix 1'31.998 1'30.597 7 Giuliano Alesi Giuliano Alesi Trident 1'32 .621 1'30.621 8 Niko Kari Niko Kari MP Motorsport 1'32 . 690 1'30.630 9 Dorian Boccolacci Dorian Boccolacci MP Motorsport 1'32.372 1'30.642 10 Simo Laaksonen Simo Laaksonen Campos Racing 1'32 . 632 1'30.713 11 Nikita Mazepin Nikita Mazepin ART Grand Prix 1'32.217 1'30.744 12 Diego Menchaca Diego Menchaca Campos Racing 1'33 . 315 1'30.844 13 Juan Manuel Correa Juan Manuel Correa Jenzer Motorsport 1'33 . 232 1'30.848 14 Alessio Lorandi Alessio Lorandi Trident 1'39 . 262 1'30.911 15 Gabriel Aubry Gabriel Aubry Arden International 1'33 . 391 1'30.936 16 David Beckmann David Beckmann Jenzer Motorsport 1'32.531 1'30.989 17 Ryan Tveter Ryan Tveter Trident 1'32 . 960 1'31.122 18 Joey Mawson Joey Mawson Arden International 1'32 . 957 1'31.279 19 Julien Falchero Julien Falchero Arden International 1'32 . 993 1'31.500