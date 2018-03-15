Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
GP3 Testing report

Pulcini ends GP3 Jerez test on top

0 shares
Pulcini ends GP3 Jerez test on top
Pedro Piquet, Trident
Jake Hughes, ART Grand Prix
Dorian Boccolacci, MP Motorsport
Get alerts
By: Phillip Horton, Journalist
15/03/2018 03:37

Leonardo Pulcini clocked the quickest time on the concluding day of the second GP3 pre-season test at Jerez on Thursday.

Pulcini, who has switched from Arden to Campos for his second year in the series, registered a time of 1m30.255s during the afternoon session.

The quickest laptimes came after lunch, as overnight rain meant slick tyres were not effective until the final half hour of the morning session.

Pulcini’s time was 0.208s clear of Trident’s Pedro Piquet, the Brazilian – yet to be confirmed for a 2018 seat – jumping clear of ART pair Jake Hughes and Anthoine Hubert.

Sauber Formula 1 test driver Tatiana Calderon was fifth, a mere 0.001s behind Wednesday pacesetter Hubert, as she continued to get up to speed with new team Jenzer.

Ferrari junior Callum Ilott was quickest in the drizzly morning session and bagged sixth overall, while fellow Maranello-backed youngster Giuliano Alesi was seventh for Trident.

MP Motorsport pair Niko Kari and Dorian Boccolacci took eighth and ninth – the Dutch operation opting to field only two cars for the test – as Campos rookie Simo Laaksonen completed the top 10.

One more two-day test will be held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next month, ahead of the opening round of the season at the same track in May.

Pos Driver  Entrant Morning Afternoon
Leonardo Pulcini Campos Racing 1'32.363 1'30.255
Pedro Piquet Trident 1'32.997 1'30.463
Jake Hughes ART Grand Prix 1'37.780 1'30.500
Anthoine Hubert ART Grand Prix 1'32.080 1'30.530
Tatiana Calderon Jenzer Motorsport 1'38.781 1'30.531
Callum Ilott ART Grand Prix 1'31.998 1'30.597
Giuliano Alesi Trident 1'32.621 1'30.621
Niko Kari MP Motorsport 1'32.690 1'30.630
Dorian Boccolacci MP Motorsport 1'32.372 1'30.642
10  Simo Laaksonen Campos Racing 1'32.632 1'30.713
11  Nikita Mazepin ART Grand Prix 1'32.217 1'30.744
12  Diego Menchaca Campos Racing 1'33.315 1'30.844
13  Juan Manuel Correa Jenzer Motorsport 1'33.232 1'30.848
14  Alessio Lorandi Trident 1'39.262 1'30.911
15  Gabriel Aubry Arden International 1'33.391 1'30.936
16  David Beckmann Jenzer Motorsport 1'32.531 1'30.989
17  Ryan Tveter Trident 1'32.960 1'31.122
18  Joey Mawson Arden International 1'32.957 1'31.279
19  Julien Falchero Arden International 1'32.993 1'31.500

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series GP3
Drivers Leonardo Pulcini
Teams Campos Racing
Article type Testing report
0 shares
To the GP3 main page