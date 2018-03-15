Pulcini ends GP3 Jerez test on top

Leonardo Pulcini clocked the quickest time on the concluding day of the second GP3 pre-season test at Jerez on Thursday.
Pulcini, who has switched from Arden to Campos for his second year in the series, registered a time of 1m30.255s during the afternoon session.
The quickest laptimes came after lunch, as overnight rain meant slick tyres were not effective until the final half hour of the morning session.
Pulcini’s time was 0.208s clear of Trident’s Pedro Piquet, the Brazilian – yet to be confirmed for a 2018 seat – jumping clear of ART pair Jake Hughes and Anthoine Hubert.
Sauber Formula 1 test driver Tatiana Calderon was fifth, a mere 0.001s behind Wednesday pacesetter Hubert, as she continued to get up to speed with new team Jenzer.
Ferrari junior Callum Ilott was quickest in the drizzly morning session and bagged sixth overall, while fellow Maranello-backed youngster Giuliano Alesi was seventh for Trident.
MP Motorsport pair Niko Kari and Dorian Boccolacci took eighth and ninth – the Dutch operation opting to field only two cars for the test – as Campos rookie Simo Laaksonen completed the top 10.
One more two-day test will be held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next month, ahead of the opening round of the season at the same track in May.
|Pos
|Driver
|Entrant
|Morning
|Afternoon
|1
|Leonardo Pulcini
|Campos Racing
|1'32.363
|1'30.255
|2
|Pedro Piquet
|Trident
|1'32.997
|1'30.463
|3
|Jake Hughes
|ART Grand Prix
|1'37.780
|1'30.500
|4
|Anthoine Hubert
|ART Grand Prix
|1'32.080
|1'30.530
|5
|Tatiana Calderon
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1'38.781
|1'30.531
|6
|Callum Ilott
|ART Grand Prix
|1'31.998
|1'30.597
|7
|Giuliano Alesi
|Trident
|1'32.621
|1'30.621
|8
|Niko Kari
|MP Motorsport
|1'32.690
|1'30.630
|9
|Dorian Boccolacci
|MP Motorsport
|1'32.372
|1'30.642
|10
|Simo Laaksonen
|Campos Racing
|1'32.632
|1'30.713
|11
|Nikita Mazepin
|ART Grand Prix
|1'32.217
|1'30.744
|12
|Diego Menchaca
|Campos Racing
|1'33.315
|1'30.844
|13
|Juan Manuel Correa
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1'33.232
|1'30.848
|14
|Alessio Lorandi
|Trident
|1'39.262
|1'30.911
|15
|Gabriel Aubry
|Arden International
|1'33.391
|1'30.936
|16
|David Beckmann
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1'32.531
|1'30.989
|17
|Ryan Tveter
|Trident
|1'32.960
|1'31.122
|18
|Joey Mawson
|Arden International
|1'32.957
|1'31.279
|19
|Julien Falchero
|Arden International
|1'32.993
|1'31.500