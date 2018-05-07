Piquet joins Trident to complete 2018 GP3 grid

Pedro Piquet, the son of three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson, will race for Trident in GP3 this season.

The 19-year-old Brazilian finished 14th in European Formula 3 with Van Amersfoort Racing last year, scoring a single podium.

He has tested with Trident at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi in November 2017 and in all three pre-season tests so far in 2018 ahead of this weekend's opening round in Barcelona.

"I am very enthusiastic about my first GP3 Series season under the Team Trident banner,” said Piquet. “It is a winning squad that, year after year, confirmed its position among the series' frontrunners.

“I am sure I will find everything I will need to be a contender even in my debut season in the series.”

Piquet joins Alessio Lorandi, Ryan Tveter and another son of an ex-F1 driver, Jean Alesi's son Giuliano, at Trident, which becomes the second four-car team in the series after ART Grand Prix.

"It is with great satisfaction that we announce the agreement signed with Pedro Piquet, a highly-talented driver who will certainly impress and aim for some prestigious results in our team's colours,” added Trident team boss Maurizio Salvadori.

“I am sure that, within Team Trident, Pedro will find the right chemistry to show his full potential.”

Piquet's signing completes a 20-strong grid of drivers for the upcoming GP3 campaign.

2018 GP3 line-up:

Team Drivers ART Grand Prix Callum Ilott Nikita Mazepin Jake Hughes Anthoine Hubert Arden Motorsport Gabriel Aubry Julien Falchero Joey Mawson Campos Racing Simo Laaksonen Leonardo Pulcini Diego Menchaca MP Motorsport Niko Kari Dorian Boccolacci Will Palmer Trident Giuliano Alesi Ryan Tveter Alessio Lorandi Pedro Piquet Jenzer Motorsport Tatiana Calderon Juan Manuel Correa David Beckmann