Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
GP3 Breaking news

Piquet joins Trident to complete 2018 GP3 grid

0 shares
Piquet joins Trident to complete 2018 GP3 grid
Pedro Piquet, Trident
Pedro Piquet, Trident
Get alerts
By: Jack Benyon, Journalist
07/05/2018 11:23

Pedro Piquet, the son of three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson, will race for Trident in GP3 this season.

The 19-year-old Brazilian finished 14th in European Formula 3 with Van Amersfoort Racing last year, scoring a single podium. 

He has tested with Trident at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi in November 2017 and in all three pre-season tests so far in 2018 ahead of this weekend's opening round in Barcelona.

"I am very enthusiastic about my first GP3 Series season under the Team Trident banner,” said Piquet. “It is a winning squad that, year after year, confirmed its position among the series' frontrunners. 

“I am sure I will find everything I will need to be a contender even in my debut season in the series.”

Piquet joins Alessio Lorandi, Ryan Tveter and another son of an ex-F1 driver, Jean Alesi's son Giuliano, at Trident, which becomes the second four-car team in the series after ART Grand Prix.

"It is with great satisfaction that we announce the agreement signed with Pedro Piquet, a highly-talented driver who will certainly impress and aim for some prestigious results in our team's colours,” added Trident team boss Maurizio Salvadori.

“I am sure that, within Team Trident, Pedro will find the right chemistry to show his full potential.”

Piquet's signing completes a 20-strong grid of drivers for the upcoming GP3 campaign.

2018 GP3 line-up:

Team Drivers
ART Grand Prix

 Callum Ilott

 Nikita Mazepin

 Jake Hughes

 Anthoine Hubert
Arden Motorsport

 Gabriel Aubry

 Julien Falchero

 Joey Mawson
Campos Racing

 Simo Laaksonen

 Leonardo Pulcini

 Diego Menchaca
MP Motorsport

 Niko Kari

 Dorian Boccolacci

 Will Palmer
Trident

 Giuliano Alesi

 Ryan Tveter

 Alessio Lorandi

 Pedro Piquet
Jenzer Motorsport

 Tatiana Calderon

 Juan Manuel Correa

 David Beckmann
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series GP3
Drivers Pedro Piquet
Teams Trident
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the GP3 main page