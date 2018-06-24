Global
GP3 Paul Ricard Race report

Paul Ricard GP3: Ilott resists Piquet for maiden win

By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
24/06/2018 09:23

Ferrari Formula 1 junior Callum Ilott scored his first GP3 Series victory from reverse grid pole in Sunday's second race at Paul Ricard.

Ilott relinquished the lead to a fast-starting Pedro Piquet at the start, with the Brazilian braving it out around the outside of Turn 2 to snatch the place from the ART Grand Prix driver.

But Ilott was able to stick to Piquet's tail as the opening lap progressed, and the Briton took back the advantage with a bold move at the long Beausset right-hander that follows Signes.

From there, Ilott was able to stretch out a small lead over his adversary and was never threatened again, ultimately taking the chequered flag 3.4 seconds clear of Trident man Piquet.

Arden driver Joey Mawson took his first GP3 podium in third, only conceding one position in the opening turns despite running off-track but unable to keep pace with the leading pair.

Alessio Lorandi (Trident) held his grid slot of fourth, and maintained the place to the finish despite coming under pressure from Nikita Mazepin, who earlier passed Giuliano Alesi for fifth.

Points leader Anthoine Hubert (ART) put an early move on Leonardo Pulcini (Campos) to grab seventh place but was unable to make further progress, scoring an extra two points with the fastest lap.

Hubert was involved in a skirmish with ART teammate Jake Hughes on the third lap, which resulted in Hughes sustaining damage to his front wing that forced him into the pits.

Disqualified Race 1 winner Dorian Boccolacci could only recover to 14th from the back of the grid, one place behind rookie MP Motorsport teammate Christian Lundgaard.

MP's other driver Niko Kari, who was also excluded from Saturday's results, sustained a puncture in his fightback after contact with the Jenzer car of Tatiana Calderon.

The Finn retired as a result, while the Sauber F1 junior had to pit for a new nose and finished 16th ahead of Hughes.

Race results:

Pos.DriverTeamGap
1 united_kingdom Callum Ilott  france ART Grand Prix 15 laps
2 brazil Pedro Piquet  italy Trident 3.4
3 australia Joey Mawson  united_kingdom Arden International 5.0
4 italy Alessio Lorandi  italy Trident 6.0
5 russia Nikita Mazepin  france ART Grand Prix 6.7
6 france Giuliano Alesi  italy Trident 7.0
7 france Anthoine Hubert  france ART Grand Prix 8.4
8 italy Leonardo Pulcini  spain Campos Racing 12.8
9 united_states Ryan Tveter  italy Trident 13.1
10 germany  David Beckmann  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 14.4
11 finland Simo Laaksonen  spain Campos Racing 17.6
12 united_states Juan Manuel Correa  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 21.3
13 denmark Christian Lundgaard netherlands MP Motorsport 22.0
14 france Dorian Boccolacci  netherlands MP Motorsport 22.2
15 france Julien Falchero  united_kingdom Arden International 23.5
16 colombia Tatiana Calderon  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 59.0
17 united_kingdom Jake Hughes  france ART Grand Prix 74.3
Ret finland Niko Kari  netherlands MP Motorsport 11 laps
Ret mexico Diego Menchaca  spain Campos Racing 15 laps
Ret france Gabriel Aubry  united_kingdom Arden International 15 laps
