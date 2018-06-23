Global
GP3 Paul Ricard Race report

Paul Ricard GP3: Boccolacci survives grid scare to win

By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
23/06/2018 10:16

Dorian Boccolacci took his second career GP3 win in the opening race at Paul Ricard, recovering from an early scare as he stalled on the grid from pole position.

MP Motorsport driver Boccolacci was nearly forced to start from the back of the grid after failing to get away from his grid slot for the formation lap - but he managed to get going again before the final car overtook him.

That meant he could retake his pole position, and a strong getaway ensured Boccolacci led into the first corner ahead of compatriots Anthoine Hubert and Giuliano Alesi.

Boccolacci had stretched a lead of 1.5s by the end of the second lap, with his lead peaking at around three seconds before points leader Hubert fought back late on.

The ART driver was able to close within a second as the final lap began, but fell 0.6s short of the win.

Nikita Mazepin was able to pull off an early pass on Alesi to take the final podium spot, albeit finishing four seconds behind his ART teammate Hubert.

Alesi hung on for fourth ahead of Niko Kari (MP Motorsport), who came out on top in an entertaining early battle over fifth place with the Campos car of Leonardo Pulcini.

Trident pair Alessio Lorandi and Pedro Piquet completed the top eight, the latter scoring reverse grid pole for Sunday's second race.

Joey Mawson (Arden) came under huge pressure from ART pair Callum Ilott and Jake Hughes in the closing stages, but clung on for ninth as Ilott completed the scorers after dropping from seventh to 10th on a dismal opening lap.

Hughes, who passed Ilott for 10th early on only for the positions to be reversed later, was forced out wide at the last corner by Juan Manuel Correa, dropping him to 12th at the flag.

Correa had already courted controversy the previous lap when he tapped Jenzer teammate Tatiana Calderon into a spin at the Mistral Chicane.

MP Motorsport debutant Christian Lundgaard finished 14th from 11th on the grid.

Race results:

Pos.DriverTeamTime/Gap
1 france Dorian Boccolacci  netherlands MP Motorsport 37'54.388
2 france Anthoine Hubert  france ART Grand Prix 0.673
3 russia Nikita Mazepin  france ART Grand Prix 5.034
4 france Giuliano Alesi  italy Trident 9.006
5 finland Niko Kari  netherlands MP Motorsport 10.115
6 italy Leonardo Pulcini  spain Campos Racing 11.592
7 italy Alessio Lorandi  italy Trident 14.379
8 brazil Pedro Piquet  italy Trident 20.086
9 australia Joey Mawson  united_kingdom Arden International 26.652
10 united_kingdom Callum Ilott  france ART Grand Prix 26.886
11 united_states Juan Manuel Correa  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 27.798
12 united_kingdom Jake Hughes  france ART Grand Prix 28.091
13 united_states Ryan Tveter  italy Trident 28.156
14 denmark Christian Lundgaard netherlands MP Motorsport 28.202
15 finland Simo Laaksonen  spain Campos Racing 42.542
16 mexico Diego Menchaca  spain Campos Racing 43.005
17 france Gabriel Aubry  united_kingdom Arden International 43.876
18 france Julien Falchero  united_kingdom Arden International 48.045
19 colombia Tatiana Calderon  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 48.955
20 germany  David Beckmann  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'03.053
