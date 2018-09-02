Sign in
GP3 / Monza / Race report

Monza GP3: Piquet beats Alesi in thrilling duel

Monza GP3: Piquet beats Alesi in thrilling duel
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Sep 2, 2018

Pedro Piquet came out on top in an exciting battle against Trident teammate Giuliano Alesi to win the GP3 sprint race at Monza.

As pole-sitter Richard Verschoor, tackling his only second GP3 round, had a sluggish start, fellow front-row starter Piquet led into Turn 1, with Alesi claiming second by the end of the first chicane.

At the end of the opening lap, Alesi tried an audacious move on the outside at Parabolica but, whether his move would have worked remains a mystery as the safety car was deployed while the teammates ran side by side on the main straight, and Piquet kept the lead.

The safety car was out due to a collision between Gabriel Aubry and Juan Manuel Correa before the Ascari chicane, leaving lots of debris on track.

After the restart, Alesi was again quick to try to overtake, but he couldn't make the first chicane.

He finally succeeded four laps later on the inside line of Curva Grande and led a train of cars including Piquet and ART trio Anthoine Hubert, Callum Ilott and Nikita Mazepin.

Piquet tried to retaliate soon afterwards and even claimed first with a move at Turn 1, but Alesi was back ahead a corner later.

The Brazilian had another attempt at the first chicane on the penultimate lap and, while his move was unsuccessful, Alesi's exit was compromised, allowing Piquet to move ahead at the Roggia chicane.

Alesi failed to fight back and had to settle for second as Piquet took his second win of the season after also winning the Silverstone sprint race.

Callum Ilott won the battle of the ARTs by passing Nikita Mazepin right after the safety car restart and Hubert late in the race to complete the podium.

Hubert settled for fourth with Mazepin taking fifth, as the Russian lost places by running wide at the Roggia chicane after the safety car, but recovered when both Verschoor and David Beckmann made the same error at Turn 1 a few laps later.

The fourth ART car of Jake Hughes pulled off a brave move at Roggia for sixth as Saturday winner Beckmann settled for seventh, followed by his former Jenzer teammate Tatiana Calderon.

Campos duo Leonardo Pulcini and Simo Laaksonen completed the top 10 as Verschoor dropped as low as 11th.

Niko Kari had to pit for a new front wing after the start but his deficit was wiped out by the safety car and the Finn recovered to 12th.

Ryan Tveter also had to get a new front nose later in the race, the American taking 18th.

Race results:

Pos. Driver Team Time/Gap
1 Brazil Pedro Piquet  Italy Trident 33'01.677
2 France Giuliano Alesi  Italy Trident 0.419
3 United Kingdom Callum Ilott  France ART Grand Prix 1.233
4 France Anthoine Hubert  France ART Grand Prix 1.864
5 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin  France ART Grand Prix 2.603
6 United Kingdom Jake Hughes  France ART Grand Prix 2.841
7 David Beckmann  Italy Trident 3.382
8 Colombia Tatiana Calderon  Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 6.756
9 Italy Leonardo Pulcini  Spain Campos Racing 9.071
10 Finland Simo Laaksonen  Spain Campos Racing 9.643
11 Richard Verschoor  MP Motorsport 10.153
12 Finland Niko Kari  MP Motorsport 12.260
13 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco  MP Motorsport 15.571
14 Germany Jannes Fittje  Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 16.224
15 Australia Joey Mawson  United Kingdom Arden International 18.214
16 France Julien Falchero  United Kingdom Arden International 21.294
17 Mexico Diego Menchaca  Spain Campos Racing 25.674
18 United States Ryan Tveter  Italy Trident 1'07.656
Ret United States Juan Manuel Correa  Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport  
Ret France Gabriel Aubry  United Kingdom Arden International  

 

