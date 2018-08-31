Sign in
GP3 / Monza / Qualifying report

Monza GP3: Beckmann scores back-to-back poles

Monza GP3: Beckmann scores back-to-back poles
By: Jack Benyon
Aug 31, 2018

Trident Racing driver David Beckmann topped a spectacular rain-hit GP3 Series qualifying session at Monza to score his second successive pole.

Shortly after the halfway point of the 30-minute session, it began to rain, particularly in the first sector, which threatened to freeze the order at the head of the field.

At that point, ART driver Nikita Mazepin had the pole, ahead of Giuliano Alesi, Jake Hughes, Juan Manuel Correa and Beckmann. But with just under four minutes to go, Beckmann jumped to second on an improving track.

Championship leader Anthoine Hubert then took the top of the order almost immediately after that, but a lap later, Beckmann – who only switched to Trident two rounds ago from Jenzer – usurped the ART driver by just 0.011s.

Hubert held on to second, while Campos Racing's Leonardo Pulcini made a late jump to third ahead of Correa (Jenzer) and Alesi (Trident), as Mazepin and Hughes dropped down the order.

Callum Ilott – second in the championship behind teammate Hubert – took sixth, ahead of Ryan Tveter (Trident) and Tatiana Calderon (Jenzer), who equalled her best-ever GP3 qualifying performance with eighth.

Calderon had topped the 10-minute practice session held immediately prior to qualifying, after heavy morning rain led the session to be called off and rescheduled.

Pedro Piquet made a mistake on his last flying lap and was the last Trident driver in the top 10 in ninth, ahead of MP Motorsport’s top driver in the session, Niko Kari.

Hughes struggled in the closing stages like his ART teammate Mazepin, and starts one place behind him in 12th.

Session results:

Pos. # Driver Team Time Gap
1 8 Germany David Beckmann  Italy Trident 1'37.959  
2 2 France Anthoine Hubert  France ART Grand Prix 1'37.970 0.011
3 18 Italy Leonardo Pulcini  Spain Campos Racing 1'38.158 0.199
4 10 United States Juan Manuel Correa  Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'38.181 0.222
5 6 France Giuliano Alesi  Italy Trident 1'38.203 0.244
6 1 United Kingdom Callum Ilott  France ART Grand Prix 1'38.255 0.296
7 7 United States Ryan Tveter  Italy Trident 1'38.289 0.330
8 9 Colombia Tatiana Calderon  Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'38.333 0.374
9 5 Brazil Pedro Piquet  Italy Trident 1'38.408 0.449
10 24 Finland Niko Kari  MP Motorsport 1'38.487 0.528
11 3 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin  France ART Grand Prix 1'38.586 0.627
12 4 United Kingdom Jake Hughes  France ART Grand Prix 1'38.620 0.661
13 11 Germany Jannes Fittje  Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'38.748 0.789
14 19 Finland Simo Laaksonen  Spain Campos Racing 1'38.850 0.891
15 16 Australia Joey Mawson  United Kingdom Arden International 1'38.896 0.937
16 22 Netherlands Richard Verschoor  MP Motorsport 1'38.965 1.006
17 14 France Gabriel Aubry  United Kingdom Arden International 1'39.035 1.076
18 20 Mexico Diego Menchaca  Spain Campos Racing 1'39.049 1.090
19 15 France Julien Falchero  United Kingdom Arden International 1'39.109 1.150
20 23 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco  MP Motorsport 1'39.635 1.676

 

About this article

Series GP3
Event Monza
Drivers David Beckmann
Author Jack Benyon
Article type Qualifying report

