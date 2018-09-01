Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
GP3 / Monza / Race report

Monza GP3: Beckmann dominates chaotic wet race

shares
comments
Monza GP3: Beckmann dominates chaotic wet race
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Sep 1, 2018, 9:38 AM

Trident driver David Beckmann scored his second consecutive GP3 feature race win at a wet Monza circuit in dominant fashion.

Beckmann converted his pole position into a Turn 1 lead by being the only driver from the first two rows to make the corner, as Leonardo Pulcini, Anthoine Hubert, Juan Manuel Correa, as well as Tatiana Calderon, all cut the chicane.

The Trident driver then quickly pulled away from first Pulcini, and then Hubert when the Frenchman passed the Italian on Lap 3, and Beckmann kept the gap around five seconds to win with ease.

Hubert also spent the race on his own in second and extended his points lead to 29 over ART teammate Callum Ilott.

Pulcini on the other hand had to defend third from Nikita Mazepin and Ilott - the ART duo switching positions when the Russian ran wide at the Roggia chicane - for most of the race.

He finally looked set to secure the final podium position only to starting losing places in dramatic fashion on the penultimate lap with a gearbox problem and drop outside of the top 10.

Ilott inherited third and minimised his losses in the championship by finishing right behind Hubert.

Simo Laaksonen (Campos) successfully edged ahead of Mazepin for fourth on the penultimate lap when the latter ran wide at the opening chicane - his last of numerous off-track excursions.

The Finn secured his best result in GP3 in fourth with Mazepin settling for fifth, followed by Trident duo Giuliano Alesi and Pedro Piquet.

MP's Richard Verschoor, who is spending his second weekend in GP3, will start Sunday's reverse-grid race from pole by finishing eighth. ART's Jake Hughes and Niko Kari (MP) completed the top 10.

Devlin DeFrancesco hit Diego Menchaca at the end of the main straight, prompting a brief virtual safety car stint, and the Mexican's retirement.

In a disastrous race for Jenzer, Correa spun at the Roggia chicane on the first lap, the American dropping to the rear of the field, before Calderon gradually slipped out of the points and finished a lowly 15th.

Arden duo Gabriel Aubry and Julien Falchero also failed to finish.

Race results:

Pos. Driver Team Time/Gap
1 David Beckmann  Italy Trident 41'55.494
2 France Anthoine Hubert  France ART Grand Prix 6.018
3 United Kingdom Callum Ilott  France ART Grand Prix 13.789
4 Finland Simo Laaksonen  Spain Campos Racing 15.886
5 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin  France ART Grand Prix 16.559
6 France Giuliano Alesi  Italy Trident 17.034
7 Brazil Pedro Piquet  Italy Trident 23.042
8 Richard Verschoor  MP Motorsport 26.049
9 United Kingdom Jake Hughes  France ART Grand Prix 30.312
10 Finland Niko Kari  MP Motorsport 34.788
11 United States Ryan Tveter  Italy Trident 40.236
12 Australia Joey Mawson  United Kingdom Arden International 40.396
13 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco  MP Motorsport 42.687
14 Italy Leonardo Pulcini  Spain Campos Racing 43.391
15 Colombia Tatiana Calderon  Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 44.435
16 Germany Jannes Fittje  Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 56.185
17 United States Juan Manuel Correa  Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'16.194
Ret Mexico Diego Menchaca  Spain Campos Racing 6 Laps
Ret France Julien Falchero  United Kingdom Arden International 7 Laps
Ret France Gabriel Aubry  United Kingdom Arden International -
Next GP3 article
Monza GP3: Beckmann scores back-to-back poles

Previous article

Monza GP3: Beckmann scores back-to-back poles

Next article

Monza GP3: Piquet beats Alesi in thrilling duel

Monza GP3: Piquet beats Alesi in thrilling duel
Load comments

About this article

Series GP3
Event Monza
Drivers David Beckmann
Teams Trident
Author David Gruz
Article type Race report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

9h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
A rapid Russian on the way to F1 05:49
GP3

A rapid Russian on the way to F1

News in depth
Sochi GP3: Beckmann steals win from Mawson with last-lap move
GP3

Sochi GP3: Beckmann steals win from Mawson with last-lap move

Sochi GP3: Pulcini wins as Mazepin beats Hubert
GP3

Sochi GP3: Pulcini wins as Mazepin beats Hubert

Sochi GP3: Mazepin beats Pulcini to grab pole
GP3

Sochi GP3: Mazepin beats Pulcini to grab pole

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.