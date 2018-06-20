Renault junior Lundgaard replaces Palmer at MP

Renault Formula 1 junior Christian Lundgaard will replace Will Palmer at MP Motorsport for this weekend's GP3 round at Paul Ricard.

Lundgaard, who at 16 is over a full year younger than all the other drivers on the GP3 grid, will make his series debut in what is described as a "one-off entry" for the second round of the 2018 season.

"It's a very big opportunity for me to be competing in the GP3 series," Lundgaard said. "It'll be a whole new experience for me, especially driving a car with a lot more horsepower and downforce to what I'm used to.

"I'll be out there aiming to get the best results possible and trying to learn as much as I can in a short space of time."

A standout performer in karting, Lundgaard was picked up by the Renault Sport Academy ahead of his full-time switch to car racing in 2017.

He embarked on a dual campaign with MP Motorsport in Spanish F4 and SMP F4, winning both championships.

The Dane has remained with the Dutch outfit for his switch to two-litre Formula Renault racing this year, and currently sits second in the Eurocup category standings.

"I know the circuit quite well from racing in the Formula Renault Eurocup there this year, so I can take that as a small advantage," Lundgaard added.

"A big thank you to everyone who has made this happen, I'll be giving it my best."

MP is making its GP3 debut this season, having taken over the entry that previously belonged to French outfit DAMS.

In replacing Palmer, who didn't score points in the opener, Lundgaard will line up alongside Niko Kari and Dorian Boccolacci, the latter having led the MP contingent in Barcelona with a pair of fifth-place finishes.