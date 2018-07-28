Sign in
GP3 / Hungaroring / Race report

Hungaroring GP3: Mazepin takes dominant feature race win

David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Jul 28, 2018, 5:20 PM

Nikita Mazepin took his first GP3 win since the season opener in the Hungaroring feature race in dominant fashion after taking the lead at the start.

Second on the grid, Mazepin had a better start than pole-sitter Anthoine Hubert and took the lead into Turn 1.

He quickly built a lead of two seconds ahead of Leonardo Pulcini, who had also passed Hubert at the start. Mazepin's lead was never in danger as he eventually won by 10.4s.

Hubert completed the podium in third as David Beckmann finished his first race for Trident in fourth, the best result of the German rookie's season so far.

Beckmann was sixth after the start but passed Jake Hughes into Turn 1 and then Callum Ilott on the main straight when the Ferrari junior ran wide out of the final corner.

After being passed by Beckmann, Hughes also came under pressure from Joey Mawson, but an overtaking attempt from the latter on the outside of Turn 1 resulted in contact.

Mawson retired a corner later and Hughes had to pit with front wing damage.

That promoted Ryan Tveter and Juan Manuel Correa into sixth and seventh respectively, and the American then pulled off a last-lap move on Ilott to end up fifth.

Dorian Boccolacci held off Diego Menchaca for eighth as Gabriel Aubry took his first point of the season in 10th, denying Tatiana Calderon with an overtake on the last lap. GP3 debutant Jannes Fittje was 13th.

Apart from Hughes and Mawson, other drivers to retire were Giuliano Alesi, who called time on his race in the pits, and Niko Kari, who stopped on track.

Full results

ClaDriverTeamLapsTime
1 russia Nikita Mazepin  france ART Grand Prix 22 -
2 italy Leonardo Pulcini  spain Campos Racing 22 10.4
3 france Anthoine Hubert  france ART Grand Prix 22 12.7
4 germany David Beckmann  italy Trident 22 14.0
5 united_states Ryan Tveter  italy Trident 22 22.5
6 united_kingdom Callum Ilott  france ART Grand Prix 22 26.5
7 united_states Juan Manuel Correa  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 29.1
8 france Dorian Boccolacci  netherlands MP Motorsport 22 39.3
9 mexico Diego Menchaca  spain Campos Racing 22 39.7
10 france Gabriel Aubry  united_kingdom Arden International 22 40.9
11 colombia Tatiana Calderon  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 44.3
12 brazil Pedro Piquet  italy Trident 22 45.0
13 germany Jannes Fittje  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 45.3
14 finland Simo Laaksonen  spain Campos Racing 22 46.2
15 france Julien Falchero  united_kingdom Arden International 22 47.2
16 united_kingdom Jake Hughes  france ART Grand Prix 22 89.6
17 france Giuliano Alesi  italy Trident 20 2 laps
  finland Niko Kari  netherlands MP Motorsport 14 8 laps
  australia Joey Mawson  united_kingdom Arden International 13 9 laps
 
