GP3 Hungaroring Qualifying report

Hungaroring GP3: Hubert fastest in red-flagged qualifying

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
28/07/2018 09:32

Anthoine Hubert increased his GP3 points lead to 10 points by topping Hungaroring qualifying, which was interrupted by Niko Kari crashing into Nikita Mazepin.

The session was red-flagged less than five minutes after it started when Kari ran wide at Turn 4, and smashed into Mazepin as he rejoined the track.

The Finn broke the right-rear suspension of his MP Motorsport car, which was left stationary on track.

Mazepin however was able to continue after the qualifying was restarted, and even led the way after the first set of flyers, 0.042s ahead of teammate Jake Hughes.

A lengthy mid-session lull followed before the field rejoined for the final five minutes, and Mazepin's best time was quickly beaten by Callum Ilott, the Ferrari junior going half a second quicker.

The Briton stayed first for only a handful of seconds before Hubert lowered the benchmark by further three tenths with a 1m31.409s, the Frenchman taking his second consecutive pole in GP3.

Mazepin improved to second after the chequered flag fell and eventually only missed out on pole by 0.075s.

Campos' Leonardo Pulcini and Hughes will share the second row as Ilott dropped down to fifth.

Ryan Tveter led Trident's efforts in sixth followed by his new teammate David Beckmann, who replaced F2-bound Alessio Lorandi at the team.

The German beat Dorian Boccolacci by half a tenth for seventh, as the top 10 was completed by Arden's Joey Mawson and Jenzer's Juan Manuel Correa.

Jannes Fittje, who took Beckmann's spot at Jenzer, completed his maiden GP3 qualifying 17th, only beating Julien Falchero and Kari, who did not return after his early crash.

MP driver Devlin DeFrancesco withdrew from the round due to illness.

Qualifying results

ClaDriverTeamLapsTimeGap
1 france Anthoine Hubert  france ART Grand Prix 13 1'31.409  
2 russia Nikita Mazepin  france ART Grand Prix 12 1'31.484 0.075
3 italy Leonardo Pulcini  spain Campos Racing 11 1'31.515 0.106
4 united_kingdom Jake Hughes  france ART Grand Prix 13 1'31.652 0.243
5 united_kingdom Callum Ilott  france ART Grand Prix 12 1'31.697 0.288
6 united_states Ryan Tveter  italy Trident 14 1'31.832 0.423
7 germany David Beckmann  italy Trident 13 1'31.911 0.502
8 france Dorian Boccolacci  netherlands MP Motorsport 13 1'31.964 0.555
9 australia Joey Mawson  united_kingdom Arden International 13 1'32.046 0.637
10 united_states Juan Manuel Correa  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 12 1'32.162 0.753
11 france Giuliano Alesi  italy Trident 11 1'32.164 0.755
12 mexico Diego Menchaca  spain Campos Racing 12 1'32.172 0.763
13 brazil Pedro Piquet  italy Trident 11 1'32.212 0.803
14 finland Simo Laaksonen  spain Campos Racing 11 1'32.265 0.856
15 colombia Tatiana Calderon  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 12 1'32.266 0.857
16 france Gabriel Aubry  united_kingdom Arden International 12 1'32.768 1.359
17 germany Jannes Fittje  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 11 1'32.944 1.535
18 france Julien Falchero  united_kingdom Arden International 12 1'33.000 1.591
19 finland Niko Kari  netherlands MP Motorsport 2 1'35.070 3.661
 
