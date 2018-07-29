Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Next
GP3 / Hungaroring / Race report

Hungaroring GP3: Boccolacci takes lights-to-flag sprint race win

shares
comments
Hungaroring GP3: Boccolacci takes lights-to-flag sprint race win
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Jul 29, 2018, 8:45 AM

Dorian Boccolacci scored a lights-to-flag win in the GP3 sprint race at the Hungaroring, taking MP's first win in the series.

Pole-sitter Boccolacci had both Juan Manuel Correa and Callum Ilott side-by-side with him at the start but the Frenchman held the inside line into Turn 1, and his lead was never in danger after that.

Ilott was on the outside and ran through the escape road, rejoining ahead of Correa in second place.

However, the Briton was unable to keep up with Boccolacci, who had consistently better pace for most of the race - his lead was up to six seconds at one point, and a late charge from Ilott was only enough to close the gap to 2.3.

Correa was also passed by championship leader Anthoine Hubert, who completed the podium, repeating his Race 1 result.

Leonardo Pulcini then moved past Correa on the outside of Turn 2 for fourth, leaving the Jenzer driver to defend from his former teammate David Beckmann, who switched to Trident ahead of the Hungary round.

The closest Beckmann got to demoting Correa was an ambitious move into Turn 1, which ended with small contact with Correa's right rear tyre, but no puncture.

However, Beckmann then had to turn his attention to Ryan Tveter, the American successfully passing the German on the penultimate lap for top Trident honours.

Tatiana Calderon spent most of the race behind Diego Menchaca before she passed the Mexican to score her first point of the season.

Menchaca was then also overtaken by Pedro Piquet and ended up 10th.

Race 1 winner Nikita Mazepin was only 10th after the start and lost further two places to end up 12th, two positions ahead of the last ART of Jake Hughes.

Niko Kari was the only driver to retire after ending up in the wall at Turn 11 following contact with debutant Jannes Fittje on the opening lap.

Full results

ClaDriverTeamLapsTime
1 france Dorian Boccolacci  netherlands MP Motorsport 17 -
2 united_kingdom Callum Ilott  france ART Grand Prix 17 2.3
3 france Anthoine Hubert  france ART Grand Prix 17 3.9
4 italy Leonardo Pulcini  spain Campos Racing 17 10.7
5 united_states Juan Manuel Correa  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 17 12.6
6 united_states Ryan Tveter  italy Trident 17 12.9
7 germany David Beckmann  italy Trident 17 13.9
8 colombia Tatiana Calderon  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 17 14.3
9 brazil Pedro Piquet  italy Trident 17 17.1
10 mexico Diego Menchaca  spain Campos Racing 17 18.4
11 finland Simo Laaksonen  spain Campos Racing 17 18.7
12 russia Nikita Mazepin  france ART Grand Prix 17 20.8
13 france Gabriel Aubry  united_kingdom Arden International 17 21.1
14 united_kingdom Jake Hughes  france ART Grand Prix 17 22.3
15 france Julien Falchero  united_kingdom Arden International 17 22.9
16 france Giuliano Alesi  italy Trident 17 47.5
17 germany Jannes Fittje  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 17 51.8
18 australia Joey Mawson  united_kingdom Arden International 16 1 lap
  finland Niko Kari  netherlands MP Motorsport 0 17 laps
Next GP3 article

Next article

Hungaroring GP3: Mazepin takes dominant feature race win

Hungaroring GP3: Mazepin takes dominant feature race win

About this article

Series GP3
Event Hungaroring
Location Hungaroring
Drivers Dorian Boccolacci
Teams MP Motorsport
Author David Gruz
Article type Race report

Red zone: trending stories

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things Hungarian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

8h ago

Latest videos
ART:Renault GP3 star, Jack Aitken 03:52
GP3

ART:Renault GP3 star, Jack Aitken

“The best two laps of my career so far” 09:42
GP3

“The best two laps of my career so far”

News in depth
Hungaroring GP3: Boccolacci takes lights-to-flag sprint race win
GP3

Hungaroring GP3: Boccolacci takes lights-to-flag sprint race win

Hungaroring GP3: Mazepin takes dominant feature race win
GP3

Hungaroring GP3: Mazepin takes dominant feature race win

Hungaroring GP3: Hubert fastest in red-flagged qualifying
GP3

Hungaroring GP3: Hubert fastest in red-flagged qualifying

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.