Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
GP3 Hungaroring Race report

Hungaroring GP3: Boccolacci takes lights-to-flag sprint race win

0 shares
Hungaroring GP3: Boccolacci takes lights-to-flag sprint race win
Get alerts
By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
29/07/2018 08:45

Dorian Boccolacci scored a lights-to-flag win in the GP3 sprint race at the Hungaroring, taking MP's first win in the series.

Pole-sitter Boccolacci had both Juan Manuel Correa and Callum Ilott side-by-side with him at the start but the Frenchman held the inside line into Turn 1, and his lead was never in danger after that.

Ilott was on the outside and ran through the escape road, rejoining ahead of Correa in second place.

However, the Briton was unable to keep up with Boccolacci, who had consistently better pace for most of the race - his lead was up to six seconds at one point, and a late charge from Ilott was only enough to close the gap to 2.3.

Correa was also passed by championship leader Anthoine Hubert, who completed the podium, repeating his Race 1 result.

Leonardo Pulcini then moved past Correa on the outside of Turn 2 for fourth, leaving the Jenzer driver to defend from his former teammate David Beckmann, who switched to Trident ahead of the Hungary round.

The closest Beckmann got to demoting Correa was an ambitious move into Turn 1, which ended with small contact with Correa's right rear tyre, but no puncture.

However, Beckmann then had to turn his attention to Ryan Tveter, the American successfully passing the German on the penultimate lap for top Trident honours.

Tatiana Calderon spent most of the race behind Diego Menchaca before she passed the Mexican to score her first point of the season.

Menchaca was then also overtaken by Pedro Piquet and ended up 10th.

Race 1 winner Nikita Mazepin was only 10th after the start and lost further two places to end up 12th, two positions ahead of the last ART of Jake Hughes.

Niko Kari was the only driver to retire after ending up in the wall at Turn 11 following contact with debutant Jannes Fittje on the opening lap.

Full results

ClaDriverTeamLapsTime
1 france Dorian Boccolacci  netherlands MP Motorsport 17 -
2 united_kingdom Callum Ilott  france ART Grand Prix 17 2.3
3 france Anthoine Hubert  france ART Grand Prix 17 3.9
4 italy Leonardo Pulcini  spain Campos Racing 17 10.7
5 united_states Juan Manuel Correa  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 17 12.6
6 united_states Ryan Tveter  italy Trident 17 12.9
7 germany David Beckmann  italy Trident 17 13.9
8 colombia Tatiana Calderon  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 17 14.3
9 brazil Pedro Piquet  italy Trident 17 17.1
10 mexico Diego Menchaca  spain Campos Racing 17 18.4
11 finland Simo Laaksonen  spain Campos Racing 17 18.7
12 russia Nikita Mazepin  france ART Grand Prix 17 20.8
13 france Gabriel Aubry  united_kingdom Arden International 17 21.1
14 united_kingdom Jake Hughes  france ART Grand Prix 17 22.3
15 france Julien Falchero  united_kingdom Arden International 17 22.9
16 france Giuliano Alesi  italy Trident 17 47.5
17 germany Jannes Fittje  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 17 51.8
18 australia Joey Mawson  united_kingdom Arden International 16 1 lap
  finland Niko Kari  netherlands MP Motorsport 0 17 laps
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series GP3
Event Hungaroring
Track Hungaroring
Drivers Dorian Boccolacci
Teams MP Motorsport
Article type Race report
0 shares
To the GP3 main page