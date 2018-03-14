Hubert tops first Jerez GP3 test day by 0.022s

ART driver Anthoine Hubert set the pace in the first day of GP3 testing at Jerez, beating Dorian Boccolacci by 0.022s.
The morning practice was held in damp conditions, with the field running on wet tyres for the majority of the session and only setting competitive laptimes at the very end.
Trident's Alessio Lorandi was fastest, ending up the only driver to go below the 1m31s barrier, but Hubert then quickly set a new benchmark once the afternoon session resumed.
The ART driver's effort of 1m30.449s, which is two tenths better than Nirei Fukuzumi's Jerez GP3 pole time from last year, kept Hubert top until the chequered flag.
Boccolacci came close to dethroning him during the final hour but the MP Motorsport driver eventually came up 0.022s short.
Leonardo Pulcini, who was one of three drivers to cause a red flag during the day along with Jake Hughes and Lorandi, was third, less than a tenth off the pace.
Lorandi lost three positions in the afternoon to end up fourth overall, ahead of Campos driver Simo Laaksonen and Trident duo Giuliano Alesi and Pedro Piquet.
Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin grabbed eighth, with Ryan Tveter and Niko Kari - who was second in the morning - completing the top 10.
Day 1 results
|Driver
|Team
|Laptime
|Morning
|Afternoon
|1
|Anthoine Hubert
|ART Grand Prix
|1:31.903
|1:30.449
|2
|Dorian Boccolacci
|MP Motorsport
|1:31.167
|1:30.471
|3
|Leonardo Pulcini
|Campos
|1:31.561
|1:30.543
|4
|Alessio Lorandi
|Trident
|1:30.797
|1:30.677
|5
|Simo Laaksonen
|Campos Racing
|1:31.456
|1:30.764
|6
|Giuliano Alesi
|Trident
|1:31.954
|1:30.829
|7
|Pedro Piquet
|Trident
|1:31.143
|1:30.877
|8
|Nikita Mazepin
|ART Grand Prix
|1:31.853
|1:30.893
|9
|Ryan Tveter
|Trident
|1:32.010
|1:30.944
|10
|Niko Kari
|MP Motorsport
|1:31.107
|1:30.954
|11
|Jake Hughes
|ART Grand Prix
|1:31.459
|1:31.073
|12
|Juan Manuel Correa
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:31.431
|1:31.112
|13
|Gabriel Aubry
|Arden International
|1:33.149
|1:31.251
|14
|Callum Ilott
|ART Grand Prix
|1:31.603
|1:31.348
|15
|Tatiana Calderon
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:31.933
|1:31.401
|16
|Diego Menchaca
|Campos Racing
|1:32.193
|1:31.521
|17
|David Beckmann
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:32.478
|1:31.546
|18
|Joey Mawson
|Arden International
|1:32.725
|1:31.607
|19
|Julien Falchero
|Arden International
|1:32.110
|1:31.683