Hubert tops first Jerez GP3 test day by 0.022s

ART driver Anthoine Hubert set the pace in the first day of GP3 testing at Jerez, beating Dorian Boccolacci by 0.022s.

The morning practice was held in damp conditions, with the field running on wet tyres for the majority of the session and only setting competitive laptimes at the very end.

Trident's Alessio Lorandi was fastest, ending up the only driver to go below the 1m31s barrier, but Hubert then quickly set a new benchmark once the afternoon session resumed.

The ART driver's effort of 1m30.449s, which is two tenths better than Nirei Fukuzumi's Jerez GP3 pole time from last year, kept Hubert top until the chequered flag.

Boccolacci came close to dethroning him during the final hour but the MP Motorsport driver eventually came up 0.022s short.

Leonardo Pulcini, who was one of three drivers to cause a red flag during the day along with Jake Hughes and Lorandi, was third, less than a tenth off the pace.

Lorandi lost three positions in the afternoon to end up fourth overall, ahead of Campos driver Simo Laaksonen and Trident duo Giuliano Alesi and Pedro Piquet.

Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin grabbed eighth, with Ryan Tveter and Niko Kari - who was second in the morning - completing the top 10.

Day 1 results

Driver Team Laptime Morning Afternoon 1 Anthoine Hubert ART Grand Prix 1:31.903 1:30.449 2 Dorian Boccolacci MP Motorsport 1:31.167 1:30.471 3 Leonardo Pulcini Campos 1:31.561 1:30.543 4 Alessio Lorandi Trident 1:30.797 1:30.677 5 Simo Laaksonen Campos Racing 1:31.456 1:30.764 6 Giuliano Alesi Trident 1:31.954 1:30.829 7 Pedro Piquet Trident 1:31.143 1:30.877 8 Nikita Mazepin ART Grand Prix 1:31.853 1:30.893 9 Ryan Tveter Trident 1:32.010 1:30.944 10 Niko Kari MP Motorsport 1:31.107 1:30.954 11 Jake Hughes ART Grand Prix 1:31.459 1:31.073 12 Juan Manuel Correa Jenzer Motorsport 1:31.431 1:31.112 13 Gabriel Aubry Arden International 1:33.149 1:31.251 14 Callum Ilott ART Grand Prix 1:31.603 1:31.348 15 Tatiana Calderon Jenzer Motorsport 1:31.933 1:31.401 16 Diego Menchaca Campos Racing 1:32.193 1:31.521 17 David Beckmann Jenzer Motorsport 1:32.478 1:31.546 18 Joey Mawson Arden International 1:32.725 1:31.607 19 Julien Falchero Arden International 1:32.110 1:31.683