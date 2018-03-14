Global
Hubert tops first Jerez GP3 test day by 0.022s

Anthoine Hubert, ART Grand Prix
By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
14/03/2018 04:18

ART driver Anthoine Hubert set the pace in the first day of GP3 testing at Jerez, beating Dorian Boccolacci by 0.022s.

The morning practice was held in damp conditions, with the field running on wet tyres for the majority of the session and only setting competitive laptimes at the very end.

Trident's Alessio Lorandi was fastest, ending up the only driver to go below the 1m31s barrier, but Hubert then quickly set a new benchmark once the afternoon session resumed.

The ART driver's effort of 1m30.449s, which is two tenths better than Nirei Fukuzumi's Jerez GP3 pole time from last year, kept Hubert top until the chequered flag.

Boccolacci came close to dethroning him during the final hour but the MP Motorsport driver eventually came up 0.022s short.

Leonardo Pulcini, who was one of three drivers to cause a red flag during the day along with Jake Hughes and Lorandi, was third, less than a tenth off the pace.

Lorandi lost three positions in the afternoon to end up fourth overall, ahead of Campos driver Simo Laaksonen and Trident duo Giuliano Alesi and Pedro Piquet.

Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin grabbed eighth, with Ryan Tveter and Niko Kari - who was second in the morning - completing the top 10.

Day 1 results

Driver Team Laptime Morning Afternoon
1  Anthoine Hubert ART Grand Prix 1:31.903 1:30.449
2  Dorian Boccolacci MP Motorsport 1:31.167 1:30.471
3  Leonardo Pulcini Campos 1:31.561 1:30.543
4  Alessio Lorandi Trident 1:30.797 1:30.677
5  Simo Laaksonen Campos Racing 1:31.456 1:30.764
6  Giuliano Alesi Trident 1:31.954 1:30.829
7  Pedro Piquet Trident 1:31.143 1:30.877
8  Nikita Mazepin ART Grand Prix 1:31.853 1:30.893
9  Ryan Tveter Trident 1:32.010 1:30.944
10  Niko Kari MP Motorsport 1:31.107 1:30.954
11  Jake Hughes ART Grand Prix 1:31.459 1:31.073
12  Juan Manuel Correa Jenzer Motorsport 1:31.431 1:31.112
13  Gabriel Aubry Arden International 1:33.149 1:31.251
14  Callum Ilott ART Grand Prix 1:31.603 1:31.348
15  Tatiana Calderon Jenzer Motorsport 1:31.933 1:31.401
16  Diego Menchaca Campos Racing 1:32.193 1:31.521
17  David Beckmann Jenzer Motorsport 1:32.478 1:31.546
18  Joey Mawson Arden International 1:32.725 1:31.607
19  Julien Falchero Arden International 1:32.110 1:31.683
About this article
Series GP3
Event Jerez March testing
Sub-event Wednesday
Track Circuito de Jerez
Drivers Anthoine Hubert
Teams ART Grand Prix
Article type Testing report
