Hubert leads ART 1-2-3 on final GP3 test day

Anthoine Hubert ended the final GP3 pre-season test at Barcelona on top, just 0.029s ahead of Callum Ilott.

It's the second of three pre-season tests that Hubert was quickest in, after he had also topped the timesheets at Paul Ricard.

Hubert set his top time of 1m31.751s at the halfway point of the morning session, demoting ART teammate Ilott, who had led for nearly an hour prior to that.

With the order not changing in the second half of the morning session and the fastest time of the afternoon falling more than a second short, the Frenchman was left quickest when the day's activity wrapped up.

He led an ART 1-2-3, with Jake Hughes in third a further two tenths adrift of Ilott.

MP's Dorian Boccolacci was best of the rest, edging Leonardo Pulcini (Campos) out for fourth.

Nikita Mazepin brought the fourth ART car into the top six as Sauber Formula 1 protege Tatiana Calderon (Jenzer) grabbed seventh.

Giuliano Alesi (Trident) was five thousandths of a second slower in eighth, as Julien Falchero (Arden) and Niko Kari (MP) rounded out the top 10.

Alesi was fastest in the afternoon but the 1m32.901s time he set at the very end of the session was 1.2s slower than Hubert's benchmark.

Before Alesi set his time, Calderon had led the way for most of the session.

Alessio Lorandi's Trident having a mechanical failure in the morning was the cause of the only red flag of the day, the Italian only clocking three laps during the day.

With pre-season testing over, the 2018 GP3 season will kick off on May 12-13 at Barcelona.

Day 2 results

Pos. Driver Team Morning Afternoon 1 Anthoine Hubert ART Grand Prix 1:31.751 1:35.499 2 Callum Ilott ART Grand Prix 1:31.780 1:35.433 3 Jake Hughes ART Grand Prix 1:31.983 1:34.724 4 Dorian Boccolacci MP Motorsport 1:32.049 1:34.960 5 Leonardo Pulcini Campos Racing 1:32.073 1:35.078 6 Nikita Mazepin ART Grand Prix 1:32.290 1:34.404 7 Tatiana Calderon Jenzer Motorsport 1:32.378 1:33.154 8 Giuliano Alesi Trident 1:32.383 1:32.901 9 Julien Falchero Arden International 1:32.418 1:35.629 10 Niko Kari MP Motorsport 1:32.479 1:35.303 11 Pedro Piquet Trident 1:32.484 1:33.256 12 Simo Laaksonen Campos Racing 1:32.520 1:33.802 13 Will Palmer MP Motorsport 1:32.579 1:35.355 14 David Beckmann Jenzer Motorsport 1:32.633 1:33.611 15 Juan Manuel Correa Jenzer Motorsport 1:32.803 1:33.396 16 Joey Mawson Arden International 1:32.839 1:33.606 17 Diego Menchaca Campos Racing 1:32.914 1:33.635 18 Ryan Tveter Trident 1:32.937 1:33.719 19 Gabriel Aubry Arden International 1:33.392 1:34.189 20 Alessio Lorandi Trident 1:43.109 No Time