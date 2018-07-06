Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
GP3 / Silverstone / Qualifying report

Silverstone GP3: Hubert takes maiden pole

shares
comments
Silverstone GP3: Hubert takes maiden pole
By: Jack Benyon
Jul 6, 2018, 4:59 PM

Anthoine Hubert closed the points gap on ART Grand Prix teammate Callum Ilott by taking a maiden GP3 Series pole position for Saturday’s feature race at Silverstone.

Renault-affiliated driver Hubert delivered an epic late lap, going quickest in all three sectors, to set a 1m46.033s, 0.102s clear of the rest of the field.

ART teammate Nikita Mazepin was one of the only frontrunners to improve with his last flying lap, the Russian jumping into the second spot ahead of Trident's Giuliano Alesi.

Alesi enjoyed his best qualifying of the year having taken his first GP3 win at Silverstone 12 months ago.

Red Bull Ring polesitter and feature race winner Ilott was unable to improve on his last run and took fourth, having topped the session earlier on.

He headed early pacesetter Ryan Tveter (Trident), who beat teammate Alessio Lorandi by 0.001s into fifth.

Lorandi, driving with a steel plate in his shoulder because of a broken collarbone, lost one of his late laps to a moment at Copse, but managed to avoid a spin.

Dorian Boccolacci’s last lap had put him in the top five, but he was bumped back to seventh ahead of the final ART car of Jake Hughes and Campos pair Leonardo Pulcini and Simo Laaksonen.

Pulcini – third in the standings – had been fastest with four minutes to go, but struggled to improve on his last two attempts.

Qualifying results:

Pos.DriverTeamTimeGap
1 france Anthoine Hubert  france ART Grand Prix 1'46.033  
2 russia Nikita Mazepin  france ART Grand Prix 1'46.135 0.102
3 france Giuliano Alesi  italy Trident 1'46.271 0.238
4 united_kingdom Callum Ilott  france ART Grand Prix 1'46.348 0.315
5 united_states Ryan Tveter  italy Trident 1'46.705 0.672
6 italy Alessio Lorandi  italy Trident 1'46.706 0.673
7 france Dorian Boccolacci  netherlands MP Motorsport 1'46.710 0.677
8 united_kingdom Jake Hughes  france ART Grand Prix 1'46.712 0.679
9 italy Leonardo Pulcini  spain Campos Racing 1'46.790 0.757
10 finland Simo Laaksonen  spain Campos Racing 1'46.871 0.838
11 brazil Pedro Piquet  italy Trident 1'46.907 0.874
12 mexico Diego Menchaca  spain Campos Racing 1'46.987 0.954
13 australia Joey Mawson  united_kingdom Arden International 1'47.094 1.061
14 france Julien Falchero  united_kingdom Arden International 1'47.145 1.112
15 united_states Juan Manuel Correa  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'47.159 1.126
16 germany  David Beckmann  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'47.187 1.154
17 colombia Tatiana Calderon  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'47.233 1.200
18 canada Devlin DeFrancesco  netherlands MP Motorsport 1'47.304 1.271
19 finland Niko Kari  netherlands MP Motorsport 1'47.311 1.278
20 france Gabriel Aubry  united_kingdom Arden International 1'47.315 1.282
Next GP3 article
Silverstone GP3: Hubert retakes points lead with win

Previous article

Silverstone GP3: Hubert retakes points lead with win

Next article

New International F3 car set to use GP3 engine

New International F3 car set to use GP3 engine

About this article

Series GP3
Event Silverstone
Location Silverstone
Drivers Giuliano Alesi , Anthoine Hubert , Nikita Mazepin
Teams ART Grand Prix
Author Jack Benyon
Article type Qualifying report

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
ART:Renault GP3 star, Jack Aitken 03:52
GP3

ART:Renault GP3 star, Jack Aitken

“The best two laps of my career so far” 09:42
GP3

“The best two laps of my career so far”

News in depth
Hungaroring GP3: Boccolacci takes lights-to-flag sprint race win
GP3

Hungaroring GP3: Boccolacci takes lights-to-flag sprint race win

Hungaroring GP3: Mazepin takes dominant feature race win
GP3

Hungaroring GP3: Mazepin takes dominant feature race win

Hungaroring GP3: Hubert fastest in red-flagged qualifying
GP3

Hungaroring GP3: Hubert fastest in red-flagged qualifying

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.