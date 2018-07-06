Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
GP3 Silverstone Qualifying report

Silverstone GP3: Hubert takes maiden pole

0 shares
Silverstone GP3: Hubert takes maiden pole
Get alerts
By: Jack Benyon, Journalist
06/07/2018 04:59

Anthoine Hubert closed the points gap on ART Grand Prix teammate Callum Ilott by taking a maiden GP3 Series pole position for Saturday’s feature race at Silverstone.

Renault-affiliated driver Hubert delivered an epic late lap, going quickest in all three sectors, to set a 1m46.033s, 0.102s clear of the rest of the field.

ART teammate Nikita Mazepin was one of the only frontrunners to improve with his last flying lap, the Russian jumping into the second spot ahead of Trident's Giuliano Alesi.

Alesi enjoyed his best qualifying of the year having taken his first GP3 win at Silverstone 12 months ago.

Red Bull Ring polesitter and feature race winner Ilott was unable to improve on his last run and took fourth, having topped the session earlier on.

He headed early pacesetter Ryan Tveter (Trident), who beat teammate Alessio Lorandi by 0.001s into fifth.

Lorandi, driving with a steel plate in his shoulder because of a broken collarbone, lost one of his late laps to a moment at Copse, but managed to avoid a spin.

Dorian Boccolacci’s last lap had put him in the top five, but he was bumped back to seventh by Tveter and Lorandi, ahead of the final ART car of Jake Hughes, Leonardo Pulcini and Simo Laaksonen.

Pulcini – third in the standings – had been fastest with four minutes to go in his Campos-run car, but struggled to improve on his last two attempts.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series GP3
Event Silverstone
Track Silverstone
Drivers Giuliano Alesi , Anthoine Hubert , Nikita Mazepin
Teams ART Grand Prix
Article type Qualifying report
0 shares
To the GP3 main page