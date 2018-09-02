Sign in
GP3 / Monza / Breaking news

Hubert, Ilott thrown out of second Monza GP3 race

Hubert, Ilott thrown out of second Monza GP3 race
By: Jack Benyon
Sep 2, 2018, 3:57 PM

The top two drivers in the GP3 standings, Anthoine Hubert, and his ART Grand Prix teammate Callum Ilott, have both been disqualified from the Monza sprint race. 

Ferrari Academy driver Ilott jad finished third, one spot ahead of Renault-backed Hubert, after passing him in late in the race before the pair were excluded from the results for tyre pressure offences.

Hubert's gap to Ilott after the race was 27 points, but with both exclusions, the Frenchman now leads by 31 points over fellow ART driver Nikita Mazepin who was promoted into third after the exclusions. 

A GP3 Series statement said: “Following today’s GP3 Series Race 2 at Monza, Italy, post-race scrutineering determined that both Callum Ilott and Anthoine Hubert – who finished third and fourth respectively - were both in breach of the official tyre pressure limits.

“The left-rear tyre of both ART Grand Prix drivers were below the minimum pressure specified by the official tyre supplier, and as a result both drivers have been excluded from the final race results. 

“As such, Nikita Mazepin has been promoted into third position, with every driver thereafter moving up two positions – with Campos Racing pair Leonardo Pulcini and Simo Laaksonen being elevated into the points-paying positions."

MP Motorsport driver Devlin DeFrancesco was also given a 20-second time penalty, as he was deemed to be at fault for pushing Juan Manuel Correa off the road on the straight leading to the Ascari chicane.

Arden's Gabriel Aubry was collected by Correa and both of their races were ended, while DeFrancesco took 13th on the road, but the Canadian had been demoted to 15th after his penalty.

Revised results:

Pos. # Driver Team Time/Gap
1 5 Brazil Pedro Piquet  Italy Trident 33'01.677
2 6 France Giuliano Alesi  Italy Trident 0.419
3 3 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin  France ART Grand Prix 2.603
4 4 United Kingdom Jake Hughes  France ART Grand Prix 2.841
5 8 Germany David Beckmann  Italy Trident 3.382
6 9 Colombia Tatiana Calderon  Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 6.756
7 18 Italy Leonardo Pulcini  Spain Campos Racing 9.071
8 19 Finland Simo Laaksonen  Spain Campos Racing 9.643
9 22 Netherlands Richard Verschoor  Netherlands MP Motorsport 10.153
10 24 Finland Niko Kari  Netherlands MP Motorsport 12.260
11 11 Germany Jannes Fittje  Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 16.224
12 16 Australia Joey Mawson  United Kingdom Arden International 18.214
13 15 France Julien Falchero  United Kingdom Arden International 21.294
14 20 Mexico Diego Menchaca  Spain Campos Racing 25.674
15 22 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco  Netherlands MP Motorsport 35.571
16 7 United States Ryan Tveter  Italy Trident 1'07.656
Ret 10 United States Juan Manuel Correa  Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport -
Ret 14 France Gabriel Aubry  United Kingdom Arden International -
DQ 1 United Kingdom Callum Ilott  France ART Grand Prix -
DQ 2 France Anthoine Hubert  France ART Grand Prix -
About this article

Series GP3
Event Monza
Drivers Callum Ilott , Anthoine Hubert
Teams ART Grand Prix
Author Jack Benyon
Article type Breaking news

