Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
GP3 / Spielberg / Qualifying report

Red Bull Ring GP3: Ferrari's Ilott takes maiden pole

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring GP3: Ferrari's Ilott takes maiden pole
By: Jack Benyon
Jun 29, 2018, 4:14 PM

Ferrari Formula 1 junior Callum Ilott scored his first GP3 pole position and a first of the season for ART Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Ilott's ART teammate and championship leader Anthoine Hubert will start in 19th, running wide on his final flying lap and then pulling up at the exit of Turn 6 a lap later.

His stoppage brought out the red flag with under two minutes left on the clock, and the session was not restarted.

Ilott had won the previous race, the Paul Ricard reverse-grid encounter, and followed that up by topping qualifying in Austria.

Like in Formula 2, it was a British 1-2 as fellow ART driver Jake Hughes scored second, qualifying in the top 10 for the first time since his return to the category and missing out on pole by just 0.037s.

Alessio Lorandi showed Trident’s potential by taking third on the grid, 0.067s off pole, ahead of Barcelona polesitter Leonardo Pulcini in his Campos-run car.

The ART of Nikita Mazepin rounded out the top five, having topped the session early on but denied an opportunity to challenge for pole by the red flag.

Pedro Piquet set purple sectors at various points in qualifying but had to settle for sixth in the end, ahead of MP's Dorian Boccolacci.

Ryan Tveter, the practice pacesetter, took eighth, ahead of Gabriel Aubry (Arden) and fellow Trident driver Giuliano Alesi.

New MP Motorsport driver Devlin DeFrancesco, replacing Christian Lundgaard, will start last but was only 0.9s off Ilott's pace.

Session results

Cla#DriverTeamLapsTimeGap
1 1 united_kingdom Callum Ilott france ART Grand Prix 15 1'19.209  
2 4 united_kingdom Jake Hughes france ART Grand Prix 15 1'19.246 0.037
3 8 italy Alessio Lorandi italy Trident 16 1'19.276 0.067
4 18 italy Leonardo Pulcini spain Campos Racing 15 1'19.344 0.135
5 3 russia Nikita Mazepin france ART Grand Prix 15 1'19.351 0.142
6 5 brazil Pedro Piquet italy Trident 14 1'19.400 0.191
7 22 france Dorian Boccolacci netherlands MP Motorsport 16 1'19.453 0.244
8 7 united_states Ryan Tveter italy Trident 16 1'19.487 0.278
9 14 france Gabriel Aubry united_kingdom Arden International 15 1'19.502 0.293
10 6 france Giuliano Alesi italy Trident 15 1'19.549 0.340
11 10 united_states Juan Manuel Correa switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 16 1'19.592 0.383
12 19 finland Simo Laaksonen spain Campos Racing 15 1'19.606 0.397
13 16 australia Joey Mawson united_kingdom Arden International 15 1'19.718 0.509
14 11 germany  David Beckmann switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 15 1'19.782 0.573
15 20 mexico Diego Menchaca spain Campos Racing 15 1'19.807 0.598
16 24 finland Niko Kari netherlands MP Motorsport 16 1'19.902 0.693
17 9 colombia Tatiana Calderon switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 15 1'19.974 0.765
18 15 france Julien Falchero united_kingdom Arden International 15 1'19.995 0.786
19 2 france Anthoine Hubert france ART Grand Prix 14 1'20.003 0.794
20 23 canada Devlin DeFrancesco netherlands MP Motorsport 13 1'20.191 0.982

 

Next GP3 article
Red Bull Ring GP3: Ilott wins as Mazepin hits Hubert

Previous article

Red Bull Ring GP3: Ilott wins as Mazepin hits Hubert

Next article

DeFrancesco joins MP for rest of GP3 season

DeFrancesco joins MP for rest of GP3 season

About this article

Series GP3
Event Spielberg
Location Red Bull Ring
Drivers Jake Hughes , Callum Ilott , Alessio Lorandi
Teams ART Grand Prix
Author Jack Benyon
Article type Qualifying report

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
ART:Renault GP3 star, Jack Aitken 03:52
GP3

ART:Renault GP3 star, Jack Aitken

“The best two laps of my career so far” 09:42
GP3

“The best two laps of my career so far”

News in depth
Hungaroring GP3: Boccolacci takes lights-to-flag sprint race win
GP3

Hungaroring GP3: Boccolacci takes lights-to-flag sprint race win

Hungaroring GP3: Mazepin takes dominant feature race win
GP3

Hungaroring GP3: Mazepin takes dominant feature race win

Hungaroring GP3: Hubert fastest in red-flagged qualifying
GP3

Hungaroring GP3: Hubert fastest in red-flagged qualifying

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.