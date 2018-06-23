Global
GP3 Paul Ricard Breaking news

Boccolacci stripped of GP3 win on home soil

By: Jack Benyon, Journalist
23/06/2018 05:41

Dorian Boccolacci has lost his victory on home soil in the GP3 feature race at Paul Ricard, handing a maiden series victory to fellow Frenchman Anthoine Hubert.

MP Motorsport driver Boccolacci, along with his teammate Niko Kari who finished fifth, failed to supply an adequate fuel sample and therefore have been disqualified.

The result had been MP’s first win in the championship which it is new to for 2018, inheriting the outgoing DAMS team’s equipment for this season.

Giuliano Alesi inherited third with fellow Ferrari junior Callum Ilott moving into eighth, the Briton taking reversed-grid pole for Sunday’s race ahead of Australian driver Joey Mawson.

Jenzer's Juan Manuel Correa and ART driver Jake Hughes are up into ninth and 10th respectively.

A GP3 statement read: “Following today’s GP3 Series Race 1 at Le Castellet, France, it was found that cars 22 and 24 were unable to provide an inadequate fuel sample following post-race technical checks.

“The Stewards have determined that MP Motorsport have failed to ensure that the mandatory 1 litre fuel sample could be taken from both cars in accordance with the Technical Regulations.”

Hubert now leads the standings by 16 points over ART Grand Prix teammate Nikita Mazepin, who was promoted to second thanks to Boccolacci’s exclusion.

ART also extends its points’ lead to 62 over Trident, which Alesi drives for.

Amended results

ClaDriverTeamLapsGap
1 france Anthoine Hubert  france ART Grand Prix 20 0.673
2 russia Nikita Mazepin  france ART Grand Prix 20 5.034
3 france Giuliano Alesi  italy Trident 20 9.006
4 italy Leonardo Pulcini  spain Campos Racing 20 11.592
5 italy Alessio Lorandi  italy Trident 20 14.379
6 brazil Pedro Piquet  italy Trident 20 20.086
7 australia Joey Mawson  united_kingdom Arden International 20 26.652
8 united_kingdom Callum Ilott  france ART Grand Prix 20 26.886
9 united_states Juan Manuel Correa  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 20 27.798
10 united_kingdom Jake Hughes  france ART Grand Prix 20 28.091
11 united_states Ryan Tveter  italy Trident 20 28.156
12 denmark Christian Lundgaard  netherlands MP Motorsport 20 28.202
13 finland Simo Laaksonen  spain Campos Racing 20 42.542
14 mexico Diego Menchaca  spain Campos Racing 20 43.005
15 france Gabriel Aubry  united_kingdom Arden International 20 43.876
16 france Julien Falchero  united_kingdom Arden International 20 48.045
17 colombia Tatiana Calderon  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 20 48.955
18 germany David Beckmann  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 20 1'03.053
DSQ france Dorian Boccolacci  netherlands MP Motorsport 20  
DSQ finland Niko Kari  netherlands MP Motorsport 20 10.115
