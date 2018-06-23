Boccolacci stripped of GP3 win on home soil

Dorian Boccolacci has lost his victory on home soil in the GP3 feature race at Paul Ricard, handing a maiden series victory to fellow Frenchman Anthoine Hubert.

MP Motorsport driver Boccolacci, along with his teammate Niko Kari who finished fifth, failed to supply an adequate fuel sample and therefore have been disqualified.

The result had been MP’s first win in the championship which it is new to for 2018, inheriting the outgoing DAMS team’s equipment for this season.

Giuliano Alesi inherited third with fellow Ferrari junior Callum Ilott moving into eighth, the Briton taking reversed-grid pole for Sunday’s race ahead of Australian driver Joey Mawson.

Jenzer's Juan Manuel Correa and ART driver Jake Hughes are up into ninth and 10th respectively.

A GP3 statement read: “Following today’s GP3 Series Race 1 at Le Castellet, France, it was found that cars 22 and 24 were unable to provide an inadequate fuel sample following post-race technical checks.

“The Stewards have determined that MP Motorsport have failed to ensure that the mandatory 1 litre fuel sample could be taken from both cars in accordance with the Technical Regulations.”

Hubert now leads the standings by 16 points over ART Grand Prix teammate Nikita Mazepin, who was promoted to second thanks to Boccolacci’s exclusion.

ART also extends its points’ lead to 62 over Trident, which Alesi drives for.

Amended results