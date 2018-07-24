Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
GP3 / Hungaroring / Breaking news

Beckmann replaces Lorandi at Trident GP3 team

shares
comments
Beckmann replaces Lorandi at Trident GP3 team
By: Jack Benyon
Jul 24, 2018, 2:00 PM

David Beckmann will join the Trident Racing GP3 squad for the rest of the season, replacing Alessio Lorandi.

David Beckmann, Jenzer Motorsport
David Beckmann, Jenzer Motorsport
David Beckmann, Jenzer Motorsport
David Beckmann, Jenzer Motorsport
David Beckmann, Jenzer Motorsport

Beckmann, 18, left the Jenzer Motorsport team last week and will now take Lorandi’s place as the Italian has been promoted to replace the dropped Santino Ferrucci in Trident’s Formula 2 line-up.

It marks the second year in a row Beckmann has switched teams mid-season, as the German moved from Van Amersfoort Racing to Motopark in European Formula 3 last year. 

He lies 13th in the points after eight races with a best finish of sixth in the Barcelona season-opener.

“I am delighted to join such an ambitious and passionate team,” said Beckmann. “I think that, by working hard together, we will be able to experience a successful second half of the season.”

Team manager Giacomo Ricci added: “David Beckmann is a driver of undisputed value and I am delighted to see him join the line-up of Team Trident in the GP3 Series. 

“I am sure that he will find an environment to thrive in, to lay good foundations and achieve great results already this season and in the future. 

“David is joining a well-established and successful team and he will definitely be able to benefit from it.”

Jannes Fittje has already been confirmed as Beckmann's replacement at Jenzer alongside Tatiana Calderon and Juan Manuel Correa.

Next GP3 article
Hungaroring GP3: Hubert fastest in red-flagged qualifying

Previous article

Hungaroring GP3: Hubert fastest in red-flagged qualifying

Next article

Beckmann parts ways with Jenzer GP3 squad

Beckmann parts ways with Jenzer GP3 squad

About this article

Series GP3
Event Hungaroring
Location Hungaroring
Drivers David Beckmann
Teams Trident
Author Jack Benyon
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
ART:Renault GP3 star, Jack Aitken 03:52
GP3

ART:Renault GP3 star, Jack Aitken

“The best two laps of my career so far” 09:42
GP3

“The best two laps of my career so far”

News in depth
Hungaroring GP3: Boccolacci takes lights-to-flag sprint race win
GP3

Hungaroring GP3: Boccolacci takes lights-to-flag sprint race win

Hungaroring GP3: Mazepin takes dominant feature race win
GP3

Hungaroring GP3: Mazepin takes dominant feature race win

Hungaroring GP3: Hubert fastest in red-flagged qualifying
GP3

Hungaroring GP3: Hubert fastest in red-flagged qualifying

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.