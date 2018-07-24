Beckmann replaces Lorandi at Trident GP3 team

David Beckmann will join the Trident Racing GP3 squad for the rest of the season, replacing Alessio Lorandi.

Beckmann, 18, left the Jenzer Motorsport team last week and will now take Lorandi’s place as the Italian has been promoted to replace the dropped Santino Ferrucci in Trident’s Formula 2 line-up.

It marks the second year in a row Beckmann has switched teams mid-season, as the German moved from Van Amersfoort Racing to Motopark in European Formula 3 last year.

He lies 13th in the points after eight races with a best finish of sixth in the Barcelona season-opener.

“I am delighted to join such an ambitious and passionate team,” said Beckmann. “I think that, by working hard together, we will be able to experience a successful second half of the season.”

Team manager Giacomo Ricci added: “David Beckmann is a driver of undisputed value and I am delighted to see him join the line-up of Team Trident in the GP3 Series.

“I am sure that he will find an environment to thrive in, to lay good foundations and achieve great results already this season and in the future.

“David is joining a well-established and successful team and he will definitely be able to benefit from it.”

Jannes Fittje has already been confirmed as Beckmann's replacement at Jenzer alongside Tatiana Calderon and Juan Manuel Correa.